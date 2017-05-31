Qatar Airways adds helicopter option to new Nice flights

Doha carrier partners with Monacair to fly a helicopter service from Nice to Monte Carlo from July 4

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 31 May 2017 2:38 PM

Qatar Airways and Monacair have announced a new partnership, starting in July, to fly a helicopter service for passengers from Nice to Monte Carlo.

Qatar Airways' passengers arriving in Nice on board the airline’s newly-launched direct service will now have the opportunity to take a Monacair helicopter flight to Monte Carlo.

Likewise, passengers travelling from Monaco to Nice by helicopter will be able to connect at Nice International Airport , a statement said.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker, said: “This strategic partnership with Monacair combines perfectly with the launch of our new direct service to Nice, allowing passengers to travel to and from Monaco in just six minutes from Nice International Airport.

"The agreement with Monacair reflects our commitment to provide our passengers the very best premium travel opportunities, and I am confident that this new partnership will delight our passengers."

“We are tremendously excited about this new collaboration between Monacair and Qatar Airways,” added Gilbert Schweitzer, managing director of Monacair.

Launching on July 4, Qatar Airways' new direct five times-weekly service to and from Nice will operate with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

