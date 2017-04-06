Qatar Airways begins laptop loan facility from today

Emirates, Etihad also offer free tablets, iPads to first and business class passengers

By Parag Deulgaonkar
  • Thursday, 6 April 2017 9:01 AM
The complimentary laptops will be available to business class passengers who can be collect it from the boarding gate.

Qatar Airways will commence laptop loan service on its flights to the United States from today.

“The service of offering laptops on board our flights to the US will commence from April 6,” the airline confirmed to Arabian Business.

The complimentary laptops will be available to First and Business class passengers, who can collect them from the boarding gate.

The airline announced plans to begin a laptop loan service on all of their US flights to allow “uninterrupted productivity and service” throughout the journey.

In a statement, Qatar Airways group CEO Akbar Al Baker said: “We truly appreciate the importance of being able to work on board our aircraft and that is why I have insisted on offering only the best possible solution for our customers.

“By providing this laptop loan service we can ensure that our passengers on flights to the US can continue to work whilst on-board.”

In March, US President Donald Trump banned electronic devices bigger than mobile phones on direct flights to the US from 10 airports including the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

On Wednesday, Emirates started a loan facility with Microsoft Surface tablets equipped with Microsoft Office 2016 available for loan on board its US-bound flights.

Etihad Airways started free Wi-Fi and iPads service for its First and Business class passengers from April 2.

