Qatar Airways boosts Japan services with codeshare deals

Gulf carrier says it will offer an additional five codeshare domestic routes with Japan Airlines from July 12
Qatar Airways has announced plans to expand its connectivity into Japan, following its new route launch to Tokyo Haneda International Airport last week.
The Doha-based carrier said that from July 12 it will partner with its fellow oneworld alliance member, Japan Airlines, to an additional five code share domestic routes.
Qatar Airways commenced flights to its third route into Japan, alongside Osaka and Tokyo Narita International Airport, when it launched the new route to Tokyo Haneda International Airport with a daily service operating a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.
The airline, which already partners with Japan Airlines on a code share on all three of its international routes into Japan from Doha, Qatar, and six domestic routes, will now be able to offer all of its passengers onward connections to a total of 11 domestic cities in Japan, all through one QR airline booking code.
The additional Haneda code share routes are Osaka - Haneda (ITM-HND), New Chitose – Haneda (CTS-HND), Fukuoka – Haneda (FUK-HND), Okinawa – Haneda (OKA-HND) and Nagoya – Haneda (NGO-HND).
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said: “Alliances and code shares alike are playing an increasingly important role in the airline industry today – and that will continue long into the future.
"Becoming a member of oneworld last October was one of the most significant landmarks in Qatar Airways’ history. It has strengthened our competitive offering and the advent of these new code share routes with Japan Airlines will expand travel options even further within our global alliance network.”
With the commencement of flights to Tokyo Haneda last week, the number of flights to Japan rose from 14 to 21 frequencies each week.
Over the next few months, the Qatar Airways network will grow further with new routes to Dallas/Fort Worth, US (July 1) and Djibouti (July 27).
