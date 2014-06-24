Qatar Airways Cargo takes delivery of sixth Boeing freighter plane

|Home
Addition of 777 freighter aircraft is described as 'proud moment' by airline chief Akbar Al Baker
Qatar Airways Cargo said on Tuesday it has taken delivery of its sixth Boeing 777 freighter as part of its expansion plans.
"The delivery of our sixth Boeing 777 freighter is a proud moment for Qatar Airways Cargo," said Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker.
"It's the right time to introduce an additional 777 freighter to our fleet. The State of Qatar is growing at a phenomenal pace, as are other parts of the Gulf region, and we are primed to take advantage of this growth," he added.
The new aircraft, which has a payload capability of 102 metric tons, is capable of flying 9,070 km with a full payload, making it the world's longest-range twin-engine freighter.
Qatar Airways Cargo has recently launched new freighter routes to Zaragoza, Hyderabad, London Stansted, Mexico and Delhi.
Ulrich Ogiermann, Qatar Airways chief officer cargo, said: "As a world-class air cargo service provider with international reach, it is important that we continuously expand both our capacity, and the number of our destinations."
Last month, Qatar Airways Cargo transferred its entire operations to the new cargo facility at Hamad International Airport.
The enormous, state-of-the-art facility, spanning 55,000 square metres, contains a perishables storage area, amongst other key facilities, such as a live animal centre and dangerous goods area. The new self-contained terminal will handle 1.4 million tonnes of cargo per annum.
