Qatar Airways CEO calls on India to rethink aviation policies

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker has called on the new Indian government to rethink the country’s aviation policies to bring “prosperity” to the Indian people.

The airline is seeking to increase its seat capacity to India and is also chasing an investment opportunity in Indian carrier Indigo.

“I have always said that India is a great country, a sleeping economic giant, and there are opportunities and capabilities in India that others don’t have, but unfortunately the previous administration in India did not make the maximum use of the available potential,” said Al Baker.

“For the aviation industry in India, the potential is so huge that even if you allotted capacity to every airline that is requesting it, you will still have load factors in excess of 80 percent.

“So I will urge the government of prime minister [Narendra] Modi to look at aviation as a very important tool of generating economic growth, because it is aviation that will bring you trade and tourism that will in turn bring more employment, and bring prosperity to the Indian people.”