Qatar Airways eyes new airline to serve India

- 1. The World's Most Influential Arab Women: 90 to 81
- 2. British passenger faces jail after spitting at Emirates flight attendant
- 3. VAT revenue may be equally split by UAE gov’t, 7 emirates
- 4. Youth, not oil, is the source of hope for UAE, says Sheikh Mohammed
- 5. Who drives the most expensive cars in the UAE?
|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules