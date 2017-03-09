Qatar Airways eyes new airline to serve India

Airline CEO says to make application to Indian authorities soon to operate short-haul venture

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 9 March 2017 3:44 PM
CEO of Qatar Airways, Akbar Al Baker. (ERIC PIERMONT/AFP/Getty Images)

Qatar Airways is reportedly planning to set up a short-haul airline in India with a fleet of 100 planes.

The Doha-based carrier will make an application to the Indian authorities soon, CEO Akbar Al Baker was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

Qatar Investment Authority would be the most suitable vehicle for establishing the airline, Al Bakjer said, adding that the fund could use his carrier to run the venture.

In January, it was reported that India’s government had asked Qatar to start a dedicated airline for India during recent bilateral negotiations.

Qatar Airways currently owns 20 percent of British Airways parent IAG, 10 percent of Latam Airlines Group, and 49 percent of Italy’s Meridiana.

