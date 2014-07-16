Qatar Airways finalises $19bn Boeing planes deal

Gulf carrier announces order for 50 Boeing 777-9X aircraft with option for a further 50 planes

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 16 July 2014 1:21 PM

Boeing said on Wednesday that Qatar Airways finalised an order for 50 777-9Xs wide-body jets, worth $18.9 billion at current list prices.

The Gulf carrier has also agreed to rights to buy 50 additional 777-9X jets. If the rights are exercised, Qatar Airways' 777X order would increase to 100 airplanes, valued at $37.7 billion at list prices, Boeing said in a statement.

Qatar Airways also announced its intent to order four 777 Freighters and options for four more, with a combined value of around $3 billion at list prices.

CEO of Qatar Airways, Akbar Al Baker, said: "Qatar Airways continuously builds upon its successful fleet programme, and this latest announcement demonstrates our investment in quality equipment to deliver our signature Five-Star service.

"The Boeing 777 is a key component of our fleet and we look forward to building on this with the next-generation 777-9X.”

“Qatar Airways took delivery of its first 777 a few short years ago, and we are honored to see this partnership continue to grow and strengthen,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Ray Conner.

“Today signifies a new chapter in our relationship, with Qatar Airways’ endorsement of the 777X as well as their ongoing confidence in the value of the 777 Freighter. These orders validate the market leading role that the 777 and now the 777X will continue to play in the Middle East’s passenger and cargo market.”

Related:

Stories

Qatar Airways says will seek compensation for A380 delays

Qatar Airways CEO threatens to halt Airbus orders if slots denied

Qatar Airways Cargo takes delivery of sixth Boeing freighter plane

Qatar Airways says it rejected first three Airbus A380s

Galleries
Inside Doha's new $15bn airport

Inside Doha's new $15bn airport

Companies

Qatar Airways

Boeing Company

Airbus

Also in Transport

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

UAE's Etihad inks codeshare deal with Montenegro Airlines

Also in Qatar

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Qatar tests cooled helmets to help construction workers beat heat

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

3
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking