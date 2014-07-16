Qatar Airways finalises $19bn Boeing planes deal

Boeing said on Wednesday that Qatar Airways finalised an order for 50 777-9Xs wide-body jets, worth $18.9 billion at current list prices.

The Gulf carrier has also agreed to rights to buy 50 additional 777-9X jets. If the rights are exercised, Qatar Airways' 777X order would increase to 100 airplanes, valued at $37.7 billion at list prices, Boeing said in a statement.

Qatar Airways also announced its intent to order four 777 Freighters and options for four more, with a combined value of around $3 billion at list prices.

CEO of Qatar Airways, Akbar Al Baker, said: "Qatar Airways continuously builds upon its successful fleet programme, and this latest announcement demonstrates our investment in quality equipment to deliver our signature Five-Star service.

"The Boeing 777 is a key component of our fleet and we look forward to building on this with the next-generation 777-9X.”

“Qatar Airways took delivery of its first 777 a few short years ago, and we are honored to see this partnership continue to grow and strengthen,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Ray Conner.

“Today signifies a new chapter in our relationship, with Qatar Airways’ endorsement of the 777X as well as their ongoing confidence in the value of the 777 Freighter. These orders validate the market leading role that the 777 and now the 777X will continue to play in the Middle East’s passenger and cargo market.”