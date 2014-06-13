Qatar Airways launches My Q-Tag service for passengers

Qatar Airways has said it has developed a new online system for passengers who wish to print their own baggage tags before arrival at the airport.

The My Q-Tag innovation enables customers to arrive at the airport and proceed directly to the web check-in bag drop counter, where a customer service representative will process their already labelled baggage.

The service is currently available on 103 destinations for those passengers exiting Doha, the airline said in a statement.

Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways CEO, said: “With the capacity to handle 8,700 customers per hour, HIA will provide a seamless, hassle-free experience to our passengers, from check-in to passport control and boarding.

"Qatar Airways passengers will be thrilled to take advantage of our new My Q-Tag service, along with the comfort and functional design of the new airport, and the exceptional shopping and dining choices it offers.”

The HIA Passenger Terminal Complex houses a total of 138 check-in counters across five islands, including 108 counters for Qatar Airways Economy passengers and all other airlines, 16 counters dedicated to Qatar Airways Business Class travellers and 14 for Qatar Airways First Class passengers.

In addition, the new airport is also equipped with 34 self-check-in kiosks to further streamline the process and enable customers to print their own boarding passes.