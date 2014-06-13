Qatar Airways launches My Q-Tag service for passengers

New online system developed for passengers who wish to print own baggage tags before arrival at the airport

By Andy Sambidge
  • Friday, 13 June 2014 10:09 AM

Qatar Airways has said it has developed a new online system for passengers who wish to print their own baggage tags before arrival at the airport.

The My Q-Tag innovation enables customers to arrive at the airport and proceed directly to the web check-in bag drop counter, where a customer service representative will process their already labelled baggage.

The service is currently available on 103 destinations for those passengers exiting Doha, the airline said in a statement.

Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways CEO, said: “With the capacity to handle 8,700 customers per hour, HIA will provide a seamless, hassle-free experience to our passengers, from check-in to passport control and boarding.

"Qatar Airways passengers will be thrilled to take advantage of our new My Q-Tag service, along with the comfort and functional design of the new airport, and the exceptional shopping and dining choices it offers.”

The HIA Passenger Terminal Complex houses a total of 138 check-in counters across five islands, including 108 counters for Qatar Airways Economy passengers and all other airlines, 16 counters dedicated to Qatar Airways Business Class travellers and 14 for Qatar Airways First Class passengers.

In addition, the new airport is also equipped with 34 self-check-in kiosks to further streamline the process and enable customers to print their own boarding passes.

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: S Mehta Sunday, 15 June 2014 1:54 PM[UAE] - UAE

Has anyone considered that airline baggage tags are made of sterner stuff than your average A4 paper? Who takes responsibility for torn, damaged or eventually missing tags en route which virtually ensures your bag(s) will go missing?

Posted by: turk971 Sunday, 15 June 2014 4:20 PM[UAE] - uae

@SMehta: My guess is QA will give you the tag jacket when you reach the baggage check-in bag drop counter where you can put the tag you have printed inside this jacket and then attach the same in your baggage or luggage. If they have not thought of it as of this writing, then QA should thank us for bringing this up.

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: White Dee Friday, 13 June 2014 2:43 PM[UAE] - Birmingham

Why would I want to print my own baggage tag? Do they expect me to fly the plane as well for them?

Posted by: turk971 Sunday, 15 June 2014 12:46 PM[UAE] - uae

@AlexT, thanks for the heads up but to tell you the truth, the moment I realized I am responsible for all my actions, I made sure I really am responsible for them. I put everything in God's hands except trivial things like knowing logically that poor printing will affect reading of tags and that my luggage or baggage do not exceed the weight limit and all other things which I should not bother God about. Try it, it really feels good. And yes, if indeed I run out of ink, there is still the good old fashioned check-in counter....

Posted by: Eddie H Saturday, 14 June 2014 4:55 PM[UAE] - qatar

I agree that this seems pointless. You'll have to queue up anyway so they can weigh your baggage, check it in, etc, so there doesn't seem to be a convenience benefit for the passenger. There's no clear environmental benefit, as someone's printing off the bit of paper either way, and only really seems to save the 5 seconds or so it would take QA to print the tag.
Just another example of the Gulf's determination to be first with everything, no matter how trivial?

Posted by: AlexT Saturday, 14 June 2014 12:25 PM[UAE] - Qatar/UAE

@turk971
Glad you are ready to make your life easier, just remember if things wrong(god forbid) you are responsible for it again god forbid your ink is low and the print can be read by the scanners etc.
@ White Dee
No, you can't fly the plane that would imply you are allowed to enjoy your flight
But feel free to do your own check inn online (on the seats they want/allow you to book) Print your Boarding Pass, Print your boarding pass, print your own luggage tugs (they'll weight you later$$$$$$) etc.
One of my favorite moments was last week when i had to change my weekly flight and in order to pay the fees I was asked to give my security codes (back of Credit credit) on the telephone, when I told no to be silly, I was told this is Qatar Airways and this is their extend of the arrogance.
As long as we flight a 5* budget airline good luck to us all.

Posted by: turk971 Saturday, 14 June 2014 10:55 AM[UAE] - uae

Do you even know how to read with comprehension? It is very clearly stated and I quote "...for passengers who WISH to print their own baggage tags before arrival at the airport". If you do not WISH to do it, then by all means take the long queue where they will tag it for you at the check-in counters. For me, I want the faster way of checking in and that is by tagging my own baggage.

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

