Qatar Airways plans to fly triple daily to holiday hotspot

Qatar Airways has announced that it will operate a third daily non-stop route from Doha’s Hamad International Airport to Bali Denpasar from Sunday.

Bali has long been a popular destination for Qatar Airways' passengers, with the airline offering its first direct service in 2014, later enhancing this to a twice daily frequency.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said: “The start of triple daily non-stop services from Doha to Bali Denpasar offers passengers from our global network even greater access to this popular leisure destination.

“We are delighted to confirm that the Boeing 787 Dreamliner will operate the third frequency on this route.”

The Dreamliner has a two-cabin configuration, comprising of 22 seats in Business Class and 232 Economy Class seats, he added.

Qatar Airways has a fleet of 195 aircraft flying to more than 150 key business and leisure destinations across six continents.