Qatar Airways replaces Dubai's Emirates as FIFA sponsor

Qatar Airways has been announced as Official Partner and Official Airline of FIFA as part of a ground-breaking sponsorship package lasting until it hosts the World Cup in 2022.

Upcoming events sponsored by Qatar Airways will include the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017, the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the FIFA Club World Cup, the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, a statement said.

The Doha carrier fills a spot left vacant by rival Emirates when it quit its sponsorship following corruption allegations at soccer’s global governing body in 2014.

As an Official Partner of FIFA, Qatar Airways said it will have extensive marketing and branding rights at the next two FIFA World Cups, with an expected audience reach of more than two billion people per tournament.

The airline will also have visibility at competitions such as the FIFA U-20 World Cup, the FIFA Futsal World Cup and the FIFA Interactive World Cup, the world’s largest online gaming tournament.

The announcement builds on Qatar Airways’ sponsorship strategy with major sporting clubs and events around the globe, which includes partnerships with FC Barcelona and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli FC, as well as Formula E races in Paris and New York, and the UCI Road World Championship.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said: “Qatar Airways understands the power of sport in bringing people together in the spirit of friendly competition. FIFA, as the governing body of the world’s most popular sporting tournament, the FIFA World Cup, embodies the power of football’s popularity, and as such is a natural partner for Qatar Airways.

"We look forward to celebrating wins with the fans, being inspired by the artistry of the players, and to the excitement of each match over the next two FIFA competition cycles, until the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be proudly held in our home country, the state of Qatar.”

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura added: "Qatar Airways is an ideal partner for FIFA as we prepare for the first ever World Cup in the Gulf region, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. We look forward to working hand in hand with Qatar Airways to promote FIFA competitions and football around the world."