Qatar Airways replaces Dubai's Emirates as FIFA sponsor

Doha carrier fills spot left vacant by Emirates when it quit its sponsorship following FIFA corruption allegations

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 8 May 2017 2:06 PM
(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Qatar Airways has been announced as Official Partner and Official Airline of FIFA as part of a ground-breaking sponsorship package lasting until it hosts the World Cup in 2022.

Upcoming events sponsored by Qatar Airways will include the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017, the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the FIFA Club World Cup, the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, a statement said.

The Doha carrier fills a spot left vacant by rival Emirates when it quit its sponsorship following corruption allegations at soccer’s global governing body in 2014.

As an Official Partner of FIFA, Qatar Airways said it will have extensive marketing and branding rights at the next two FIFA World Cups, with an expected audience reach of more than two billion people per tournament.

The airline will also have visibility at competitions such as the FIFA U-20 World Cup, the FIFA Futsal World Cup and the FIFA Interactive World Cup, the world’s largest online gaming tournament.

The announcement builds on Qatar Airways’ sponsorship strategy with major sporting clubs and events around the globe, which includes partnerships with FC Barcelona and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli FC, as well as Formula E races in Paris and New York, and the UCI Road World Championship.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said: “Qatar Airways understands the power of sport in bringing people together in the spirit of friendly competition. FIFA, as the governing body of the world’s most popular sporting tournament, the FIFA World Cup, embodies the power of football’s popularity, and as such is a natural partner for Qatar Airways.

"We look forward to celebrating wins with the fans, being inspired by the artistry of the players, and to the excitement of each match over the next two FIFA competition cycles, until the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be proudly held in our home country, the state of Qatar.”

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura added: "Qatar Airways is an ideal partner for FIFA as we prepare for the first ever World Cup in the Gulf region, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. We look forward to working hand in hand with Qatar Airways to promote FIFA competitions and football around the world."

Related:

Stories

Exclusive: Emirates exec reveals why the Dubai airline ditched FIFA

Analysis: Gulf airlines' obsession with sports sponsorship

McDonald’s signs up to sponsor Qatar World Cup 2022

Time for big nations to declare war on FIFA

Galleries
FIFA boss Gianni Infantino visits Doha ahead of World Cup 2022

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino visits Doha ahead of World Cup 2022

Companies

Qatar Airways

Federation Internationale de Football Association - FIFA

Emirates Airline

Also in Sport

Maradona back coaching again in the UAE

Dubai a possibility for Alvarez-Golovkin bout, says de la Hoya

Also in UAE

First Dubai bank uses credit scores for loan applicants

Dubai ruler issues decree to form UAE Food Bank board

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup weather concerns

Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup weather concerns

Competitors at a world cycling competition in Qatar may have...

Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy

Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy

Oil-rich Bahrain has been luring poor but talented young runners...

3
Meddling for medals: the politics of sport in the Gulf

Meddling for medals: the politics of sport in the Gulf

Kuwait’s recent re-suspension from the International Olympic...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking