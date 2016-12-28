Qatar Airways said to be 'upbeat' as Gulf rivals report cuts

National carrier was the only Gulf airline to grow in 2016, says Centre for Aviation

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 28 December 2016 1:09 PM

Qatar Airways has reportedly spoken of a positive outlook for 2017, as its rivals Emirates and Etihad Airways scale back in response to tough economic conditions and lower air travel demand.

A spokesperson for Qatar Airways told Doha News that the airline would be adding new routes next year, and had recently put in a new order for Boeing aircraft.

The spokesperson reportedly added that Qatar Airways had seen growth this year, and has “no news to share” on its financial situation.

Industry think tank the Centre for Aviation (CAPA) has reported that Qatar Airways is the only one of the three largest Gulf carriers to have grown during the first six months of 2016.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said last week it is undertaking organisational restructuring, including job cuts, to counter tough financial circumstances.

Emirates has also offered redundancies to staff in its head office after it reported a 75 percent fall in half-year profits in November.

Both airlines held significant UAE National Day discounts this year, which Qatar Airways refrained from doing due to the cancellation of Qatar’s National Day celebrations.

However, Qatar Airways will reportedly be the official partner for Qatar’s first-ever shopping festival in January, during which time it is expected to offer airfare discounts.

