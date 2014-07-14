Qatar Airways says it rejected first three Airbus A380s

|Home
Doha carrier's CEO Akbar Al Baker says he is very disappointed with European plane manufacturer
Qatar Airways rejected the first three new A380 superjumbos supplied to it by Airbus, its chief executive said, adding it was very disappointed with the European planemaker.
Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker also said the airline was not yet ready to finalise an order for 50 Boeing 777X - the US planemaker's new version of its 777 long-haul jet.
Al Baker was speaking to Reuters Insider TV on the sidelines of the Farnborough Airshow.
Delivery of Qatar Airways's first three A380s has been hit by delays due to unresolved cabin issues, forcing Qatarto withdraw the jet from the industry jamboree in southern England.
The delivery had originally been expected around the end of May but was pushed back after the airline apparently rejected the aircraft during a routine pre-delivery inspection.
