Qatar Airways says it rejected first three Airbus A380s

Doha carrier's CEO Akbar Al Baker says he is very disappointed with European plane manufacturer

By Reuters
  • Monday, 14 July 2014 7:36 PM
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker.

Qatar Airways rejected the first three new A380 superjumbos supplied to it by Airbus, its chief executive said, adding it was very disappointed with the European planemaker.

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker also said the airline was not yet ready to finalise an order for 50 Boeing 777X - the US planemaker's new version of its 777 long-haul jet.

Al Baker was speaking to Reuters Insider TV on the sidelines of the Farnborough Airshow.

Delivery of Qatar Airways's first three A380s has been hit by delays due to unresolved cabin issues, forcing Qatarto withdraw the jet from the industry jamboree in southern England.

The delivery had originally been expected around the end of May but was pushed back after the airline apparently rejected the aircraft during a routine pre-delivery inspection.

Related:

Stories

Qatar Airways CEO threatens to halt Airbus orders if slots denied

Qatar Airways A380 deliveries delayed again, says CEO

Qatar Airways Cargo takes delivery of sixth Boeing freighter plane

Qatar Airways boosts Japan services with codeshare deals

Galleries
Hamad International Airport opens gates to first passengers

Hamad International Airport opens gates to first passengers

Companies

Qatar Airways

Also in Transport

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

UAE's Etihad inks codeshare deal with Montenegro Airlines

Also in Qatar

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Qatar tests cooled helmets to help construction workers beat heat

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Jonnie Millar Wednesday, 16 July 2014 12:15 PM[UAE] - UAE

Five-star airline pah! And the new 'five-star gateway to the Middle East'...really? Stop trying to be something you're not QA. Five-star does not market itself to the masses; it shapes its offering to a niche and then services that niche to the highest standards and quality. I don't see any degree of five-star service sat back in cattle-class.

Just get me on a plane with a comfortable seat and plenty of overhead luggage space; look after me; and get me to my destination in one piece. I don't really care whether the paint job is matt or gloss or the flock wallpaper doesn't look like the pattern you saw in your office five years ago.

Due to the runway refurbishment at DXB I have to fly this annoying airline at the moment but once the work is finished, it's back to an airline that knows what it is and how to look after its passengers and crew - EMIRATES.

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Prince of Arabia Wednesday, 16 July 2014 9:21 AM[UAE] - UAE

Al Baker should go.... All we hear is troubles with the planes, disgruntled employees....Look at his peers who are doing an excellent job expand their regional airlines... This airline will never see sustainability under his reign...

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Looney tunes Wednesday, 16 July 2014 9:18 AM[UAE] - Uae

Is he suggesting that the product samples were not approved by his office, or that the material used differs from the approved samples? Or did he change his mind afterwards...

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Matt williams Tuesday, 15 July 2014 6:21 PM[UAE] - UAE

I'm sick and tired of this man, why does he not just run his little airline and stop using his position to vent his personal malice over landing rights. This has nothing to do with the 380 just his own spite. I will NEVER use his airline whilst he is in charge.

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Urrrggghhhh Tuesday, 15 July 2014 12:47 PM[UAE] - UAE

I'm sick of this guy and his big mouth - he makes me not want to use Qatar Airways anymore!

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

3
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking