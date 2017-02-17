Qatar Airways says to unveil new business class seat in March

Qatar Airways is set to reveal the new version of its award-winning Business Class product next month at the ITB Berlin exhibition, a trade fair for the travel industry to be held in Berlin.

The Doha-based airline will unveil the new Business Class seat in a world exclusive ceremony to be held on the opening day of the exhibition, which runs from March 8-12.

Guests and visitors to ITB Berlin will be invited to relax in the new Business Class seat at the airline’s exhibition stand, it said in a statement.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said: “As an airline we strive to offer our passengers the very best, not only in terms of our world class on board experience, but also our expanding global network.

"At this year’s ITB I look forward to sharing the revolutionary new patented Business Class seat with the travel industry and worldwide media, alongside many other new and exciting developments to our network.”

ITB Berlin, which is an annual event, showcases a range of travel exhibitors from 187 countries and five continents.

Qatar Airways operates 35 weekly flights to Germany, a country that continues to play an important role in the growth of Qatar Airways, departing from Hamad International Airport to Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin.