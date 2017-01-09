Qatar Airways set to unveil 'super business class' in March

Premium suites can be customised to suit passengers’ requirements and contain double beds

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 9 January 2017 2:18 PM
Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Qatar Airways is to launch its new ‘super business class’ suites in March, with the middle seats set to contain a double bed, according to reports.

The airline’s custom-designed premium business class seats are being slated for both the Boeing 777-300ER and Airbus A350 fleets, and are likely to launch from December this year.

Qatar Airways’ CEO Akbar Al Baker will unveil the new seats at the annual ITB Berlin travel trade show, which begins on March 8, according to Australian Business Traveller.

It said the seats will feature sliding doors to convert into a suite-like cabin, similar to a prototype design proposed by British firm DCA Design International for Singapore Airlines. The middle seats at least will contain a ‘double bed’.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker has claimed the ‘super business class’ will be “frankly first class at a business class fare”.

He told the magazine: “I really feel that private suites become a bit claustrophobic, so when we are designing our new business class product we are making sure it is not claustrophobic.

“We have decided to go for semi-privacy. In the cabin concept, people slide the two doors and it becomes a cabin. It is already semi-closed and then it becomes fully closed because people want additional privacy when they are sleeping.”

The new berth would likely debut on a Boeing 777-300ER, and then be followed by Airbus A350s, including the first long-range Airbus A350-1000, which Al Baker said was due for delivery in March 2017.

The basic design will be patented and exclusive to Qatar Airways, but the suites can be customised to suit individual passengers’ requirements, the CEO added.

Related:

Stories

Qatar Airways set to swap Airbus A320neo order for A321neos

Chile's LATAM Airlines says Qatar Airways has completed stake purchase

Qatar Airways said to be 'upbeat' as Gulf rivals report cuts

Qatar Airways plans major expansion of Americas cargo network

Qatar Airways looking to extend commercial ties with FC Barcelona

Qatar Airways set to launch A380 flights to Melbourne in 2017

Qatar Airways in talks to upgrade Airbus planes order

Galleries
In pictures: most luxurious airport lounges

In pictures: most luxurious airport lounges

Topics

Aviation

Companies

Qatar Airways

Also in Transport

Saudi national carrier appoints new chairman in board shake-up

Bad weather disrupts airport, port operations in Kuwait

Also in Qatar

Qatar's Investment Holding Group launches initial public offering

DAMAC Properties expects to maintain 25% dividend - CFO

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

3
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking