Qatar Airways set to unveil 'super business class' in March

Qatar Airways is to launch its new ‘super business class’ suites in March, with the middle seats set to contain a double bed, according to reports.

The airline’s custom-designed premium business class seats are being slated for both the Boeing 777-300ER and Airbus A350 fleets, and are likely to launch from December this year.

Qatar Airways’ CEO Akbar Al Baker will unveil the new seats at the annual ITB Berlin travel trade show, which begins on March 8, according to Australian Business Traveller.

It said the seats will feature sliding doors to convert into a suite-like cabin, similar to a prototype design proposed by British firm DCA Design International for Singapore Airlines. The middle seats at least will contain a ‘double bed’.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker has claimed the ‘super business class’ will be “frankly first class at a business class fare”.

He told the magazine: “I really feel that private suites become a bit claustrophobic, so when we are designing our new business class product we are making sure it is not claustrophobic.

“We have decided to go for semi-privacy. In the cabin concept, people slide the two doors and it becomes a cabin. It is already semi-closed and then it becomes fully closed because people want additional privacy when they are sleeping.”

The new berth would likely debut on a Boeing 777-300ER, and then be followed by Airbus A350s, including the first long-range Airbus A350-1000, which Al Baker said was due for delivery in March 2017.

The basic design will be patented and exclusive to Qatar Airways, but the suites can be customised to suit individual passengers’ requirements, the CEO added.