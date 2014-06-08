Qatar announces plan to launch direct Zagreb service

|Home
Gulf carrier says it will offer non-stop flights thrice weekly to Croatian capital from October 1
Qatar Airways announced on Sunday that it will offer non-stop flights from Doha to Zagreb three times weekly from October 1.
The carrier said in a statement that the new direct flights will provide a more convenient alternative to the current daily flights to Zagreb which fly via Budapest before moving onwards to the Croatian capital.
It added that the airline’s expanding global reach and significant growth in size of its ever-increasing fleet, as well as the popularity of the route, has enabled the airline to offer the new non-stop thrice-weekly service.
Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways, said: “In the two years since we began flying to Zagreb we have watched it grow into one of our most popular destinations in Europe.
"This is why I am so pleased that we are now able to provide our passengers with a new and more convenient option by offering a direct flight to this beautiful city direct from Doha.”
The new route schedule will increase seats to 240 Business Class and 2,640 Economy Class per week, an increase of 72 and 384 seats respectively.
The airline will continue to fly the A320 aircraft direct to and from Zagreb.
Qatar Airways' network will grow further with new routes to Miami, US (June 10), Tokyo Haneda, Japan (June 18), Dallas/Fort Worth, US (July 1) and Djibouti (July 27).
