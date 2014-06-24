Qatar-backed UK lender targets European growth

Islamic Bank of Britain, which was bought by Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan in Jan, plans to broaden product range

By Reuters
  • Tuesday, 24 June 2014 1:46 PM
Islamic Bank of Britain

Islamic Bank of Britain

Islamic Bank of Britain (IBB), the country's only sharia-compliant retail lender, plans to broaden its product range to win business both locally and across Europe, aided by the backing of its new Qatari shareholder.

IBB is developing its commercial property business to widen fee-based income as it aims to post a profit for the first time, newly-appointed chief executive Sultan Choudhury told Reuters.

"The acquisition was a watershed moment for us, what it means is that we will be adjusting the direction of IBB. We will shift to a much stronger focus on commercial banking," said Choudhury, who previously served as interim managing director.

The lender was acquired in January by Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar's largest Islamic bank by market value, which in February injected 75.8 million pounds ($129 million) into IBB to support its expansion plans.

Birmingham-based IBB has around 50,000 customers and 380 million pounds worth of retail deposits, but it has struggled to turn a profit since its inception in 2004.

That could soon change as its property finance business has doubled in size in the last year, which could allow IBB to expand later into Europe, said Choudhury, adding its retail operations would remain focused in the UK.

"Clearly that is the objective (to break even) no only in the medium term but also in the short term, and we are on course to do that."

IBB also aims to buy some of the 200 million pounds of sukuk that the British government will issue this week, a much needed sterling-denominated liquidity tool for the bank.

Choudhury said he hoped demand would be such that the government would consider a future issuance, which could be facilitated through the use of a different sukuk structure.

Britain's maiden sukuk will use an ijara structure, a sharia-compliant sale and lease-back contract, allowing the rental income of three central government offices to underpin the transaction.

But a structure known as wakala, or agency agreement, could side-step the need to find unencumbered government assets, instead securitising cash flows from roads or bridges, he said.

Related:

Stories

Qatar owners inject $124m into UK Islamic lender

Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan buys Islamic Bank of Britain

Qatar's Masraf agrees deal to buy UK Islamic bank

Galleries
REVEALED: Top 50 banks in the GCC

REVEALED: Top 50 banks in the GCC

Companies

Masraf Al Rayan

Market Performance

Masraf Al Rayan
37.85
0.25 0.66 (%)
Enlarge graph

Also in Banking & Finance

Commerzbank joins peers in paring back services to Gulf

Saudi Arabia cuts 2016 budget deficit, to boost 2017 spending

Also in Qatar

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Qatar tests cooled helmets to help construction workers beat heat

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking