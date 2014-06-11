Qatar bourse mulls foreign brokerage firms

Move by the Qatar Stock Exchange is part of the broader strategies to help enhance liquidity - report

By Beatrice Thomas
  • Wednesday, 11 June 2014 2:16 PM

Qatar may soon allow foreign stock brokerages to operate in the Gulf state with its local bourse contemplating “remote membership”, Gulf Times has reported.

It reported that the move by the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) is part of the broader strategies to help enhance the liquidity in the market.

The bourse, which has recently been upgraded to “emerging” market by the global index compiler Morgan Stanley Composite Index (MSCI), said it found “growth opportunities in remote membership”.

The remote membership is likely to be rolled out in the third phase of development, according to sources quoted by the English daily.

At present, the QSE has 11 brokerage companies, which include four subsidiaries of local commercial banks.

The conventional brokerage outfits are the Group Securities, Dlala Brokerage, Dlala Islamic, Qatar Securities Company, Islamic Brokerage, International Financial Securities and Gulf Investment Group.

The four banking brokerage subsidiaries are QNB Financial Services, Commercial Bank Investment Services, Ahli Brokerage Company and Al Rayan Financial Brokerage.

Remote members are foreign brokers based abroad and the move to allow them could enhance liquidity in the market.

QSE CEO Rashid bin Ali al Mansoori recently said at the Arab Federation of Exchanges (AFE) Equities Summit that “the road does not end here. We have a long way to go”, Gulf Times reported,

Stressing that QSE has identified a number of other areas that will allow it to capitalise on the emerging market classification, he said “initiatives like expansion of securities lending and borrowing, margin trading, omnibus accounts, risk management and the introduction of a CCP will add further confidence to the robustness of the market infrastructure”.

Related:

Stories

Revealed: Sukuk pipeline - Issue plans around the world

Qatar bourse falls amidst World Cup bribery claims

Qatar's Emir says all listed firms to up foreign ownership limit to 49%

Qatar's stock market surges to record high

Qatar's bourse hits all-time closing high

Companies

Qatar Exchange

Also in Markets

Gulf states set to drive rebound in sukuk issuance in 2017

Gulf stocks barely move before Saudi budget

Also in Qatar

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Qatar tests cooled helmets to help construction workers beat heat

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Does the Saudi IPO signal the end of the age of oil?

Does the Saudi IPO signal the end of the age of oil?

Saudis may want to capitalise on an asset that’s only going to...

China paves way for market-based IPO system

China paves way for market-based IPO system

A new law would let companies, not regulators, determine when...

Trading from the frontline in Palestine

Trading from the frontline in Palestine

Palestine’s economy has been crippled by the war on Gaza but...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking