Qatar bourse mulls foreign brokerage firms

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Move by the Qatar Stock Exchange is part of the broader strategies to help enhance liquidity - report
Qatar may soon allow foreign stock brokerages to operate in the Gulf state with its local bourse contemplating “remote membership”, Gulf Times has reported.
It reported that the move by the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) is part of the broader strategies to help enhance the liquidity in the market.
The bourse, which has recently been upgraded to “emerging” market by the global index compiler Morgan Stanley Composite Index (MSCI), said it found “growth opportunities in remote membership”.
The remote membership is likely to be rolled out in the third phase of development, according to sources quoted by the English daily.
At present, the QSE has 11 brokerage companies, which include four subsidiaries of local commercial banks.
The conventional brokerage outfits are the Group Securities, Dlala Brokerage, Dlala Islamic, Qatar Securities Company, Islamic Brokerage, International Financial Securities and Gulf Investment Group.
The four banking brokerage subsidiaries are QNB Financial Services, Commercial Bank Investment Services, Ahli Brokerage Company and Al Rayan Financial Brokerage.
Remote members are foreign brokers based abroad and the move to allow them could enhance liquidity in the market.
QSE CEO Rashid bin Ali al Mansoori recently said at the Arab Federation of Exchanges (AFE) Equities Summit that “the road does not end here. We have a long way to go”, Gulf Times reported,
Stressing that QSE has identified a number of other areas that will allow it to capitalise on the emerging market classification, he said “initiatives like expansion of securities lending and borrowing, margin trading, omnibus accounts, risk management and the introduction of a CCP will add further confidence to the robustness of the market infrastructure”.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules