Qatar to build up to 48 new healthcare projects by 2020

Supreme Council of Health says it is planning expansion of facilities to include 31 health centres

By Beatrice Thomas
  • Wednesday, 2 July 2014 2:01 PM

As many as 48 healthcare infrastructure projects will be completed by 2020 as part of the Qatar Health Facilities Masterplan (QHFMP) announced by the Supreme Council of Health (SCH), Gulf Times reported.

The projects include 31 health centres, eight diagnostic and treatment units, a general and specialised hospital, two long-term facilities and five hospital expansion plans.

Out of these facilities, 14 health centres and eight diagnostic units will be completed within 2016.

The general and special hospitals, two long-term facilities and four hospital expansion plans will be completed during 2015 to 2019. Another hospital expansion will be completed during 2016 and 2020 while 17 more health centres are to be completed within 2018 and 2020, Gulf Times reported.

It will be part of the first action plan adopted for 2013-2018.

According to Gulf Times, QHFMP is a 20-year road map to improve the healthcare sector in the country, to be completed by 2033.

Dr Faleh Mohamed Hussain Ali, the assistant secretary general for Policy Affairs, SCH, said: “Investing in health infrastructure is a priority health and social issue as increasing access to services will improve the lives of many individuals and families now and in the future.”

“Developing an infrastructure master plan is essential to guide increasing healthcare capacity and is further evidence that we are 100 percent committed to making sure that the  sector meets the rising demand for quality services and facilities across the state for the next 20 years.”

