Qatar committed to Volkswagen, says board representative

Qatar owns 17% of the German car manufacturer and is the company's third biggest shareholder

By Reuters
  • Tuesday, 7 February 2017 5:53 PM
(JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE/AFP/Getty Images)

(JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE/AFP/Getty Images)

Qatar is committed to its investment in Volkswagen, Hessa al-Jaber, Qatar's representative on the carmaker's supervisory board, said on Tuesday.

"I believe VW is a great company. When we invested in VW, that was the right decision. We are really committed to VW," Jaber told reporters in her first public statement on the company since she joined the board last year.

On the diesel emissions test-cheating scandal that hit Volkswagen last year, she said: "They are taking steps to mitigate any future risks on emissions."

Qatar owns 17 percent of Volkswagen’s common shares and is the third biggest shareholder in the company.

Related:

Stories

Qatar-backed Volkswagen sees H1 profit plunge by 35%

German car giant hires new chief to drive MidEast growth

Qatar-backed Volkswagen to form JV with Algeria's SOVAC

Volkswagen's US diesel emissions settlement to cost $15 billion

Galleries
In pictures: 2017 North American International Auto Show features latest car models

In pictures: 2017 North American International Auto Show features latest car models

Companies

Qatar Holding

Volkswagen Middle East

Also in Banking & Finance

UAE firm said to make offer for Botswana's struggling miner BCL

Saudi Aramco said to borrow up to $1.6bn with domestic sukuk

Also in Qatar

Qatar Petroleum joins consortium to develop Pakistan LNG project

Pressure on Qatar finances easing but austerity still needed

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

It was the new bright spot for global investors, but widespread...

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
  • 6
    Countdown to VAT: are Gulf businesses ready?

    As yet with less then a year to go there has still not been any detail released on how it will be applied, which supplies will be exempt, which supplies... more

    Monday, 6 February 2017 9:24 AM - Hansol
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking