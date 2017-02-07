Qatar committed to Volkswagen, says board representative

|Home
Qatar owns 17% of the German car manufacturer and is the company's third biggest shareholder
Qatar is committed to its investment in Volkswagen, Hessa al-Jaber, Qatar's representative on the carmaker's supervisory board, said on Tuesday.
"I believe VW is a great company. When we invested in VW, that was the right decision. We are really committed to VW," Jaber told reporters in her first public statement on the company since she joined the board last year.
On the diesel emissions test-cheating scandal that hit Volkswagen last year, she said: "They are taking steps to mitigate any future risks on emissions."
Qatar owns 17 percent of Volkswagen’s common shares and is the third biggest shareholder in the company.
