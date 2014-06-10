Qatar court postpones Villaggio Mall blaze case until October

Appeal by those convicted for fire which killed 19 people in 2012 is adjourned for four months

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 10 June 2014 2:50 PM
The fire at Villaggio Mall in 2012. (Credit: Twitter).

The fire at Villaggio Mall in 2012. (Credit: Twitter).

Qatar’s appeals court has decided to postpone the Villaggio Mall fire case for another four months, following a request from defence attorneys, it was reported on Tuesday.

The latest delay comes a year after a lower court found five people liable for the 19 deaths, including 13 children, ordering them to serve up to six years in jail, Doha News reported.

The appeal hearing for those convicted has now been postponed until late October, with defence attorneys for the mall's chairman and the co-owners of Gympanzee day care centre saying they needed more time to cross-examine witnesses who had appeared at previous appeal hearings.

Last June, a Qatari court sentenced five people, among them the emirate’s envoy to Belgium, to six years in prison over “negligence” that caused the fatal shopping mall blaze in 2012.

Four defendants received six-year jail terms, while a fifth received a five-year term.

Court officials told Al Jazeera at the time that the appeals process was expected to last between eight and 12 months.

Speaking to Doha News, many of the families of the deceased said they were surprised and disappointed by the decision.

Related:

Stories

Villaggio blaze family urges 'full enquiry' into new Doha tragedy

Five handed jail terms over deadly Doha mall blaze

Doha mall death blaze families still waiting for justice

New nursery law after fatal Doha mall fire

Galleries
Hundreds say farewell to Qatar mall fire triplets

Hundreds say farewell to Qatar mall fire triplets

Also in Culture & Society

Dubai named the world's most expensive city to celebrate NYE

Video: Fastest mobile bed sets Guinness World Record for UAE

Also in Qatar

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Qatar tests cooled helmets to help construction workers beat heat

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

The slowing economy has left ripples of uncertainty across the...

15
Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

In the second article of a two-part series, Ambar Amleh, chief...

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

Tarek Ahmed Fouad, a Dubai-based serial entrepreneur, analyses...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking