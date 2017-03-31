Qatar firm invests in Brazilian flight search engine

A Qatar-based investment firm has announced it has invested in Voopter, the largest flight metasearch engine in Brazil.

After reaching the mark of two million users per month, No Borders Investments (NBI) said it has made a "substantive investment" with co-investor Travel Capitalist Ventures, without giving specifics.

The Doha-headquartered private investment firm said it typically makes investments of between $1-100 million in market leaders around the world.

Current investments include government bonds, EU-based property funds spanning the Champs-Élysées in Paris, Zurich and Geneva, Switzerland and Mayfair, London. NBI also has direct investments in Newport Beach, California, US-based Content Market and India-based JetSmart.

Abdulla Khalid, CEO and managing partner at No Borders Investments, said: "Investments in Brazil, South Africa and India allow us to diversify investments across asset class and geography while adhering to our core investment thesis. I look forward to announcing our other investments in late Q3 of this year."

No Borders Investments adds to funding from Global Founders Capital (GFC), a German venture capital company that trains talented entrepreneurs globally.

Voopter provides tools adapted to this traveler profile such as a multi-dates calendar, collaborative alert system and curated content.

"This investment will help us to speed up our growth in the Brazilian market, where Voopter is already the leading metasearch," said Pettersom Paiva, CEO of Voopter.