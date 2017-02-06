Qatar Holding invests $250m in Indian affordable homes fund

|Home
Mumbai-based AVFM announces commitment by Qatar Holding; India forecast to need 19m affordable housing units by 2022
Mumbai-based ArthVeda Fund Management (AVFM) on Monday announced that Qatar Holding has committed to invest $250 million in its affordable low and middle income fund.
In a statement, Bikram Sen, CEO of AVFM said that the investment by Qatar Holding was the first substantial foreign inward investment into India’s affordable housing segment.
He said it is estimated that India needs to build 19 million urban housing units in the low and mid-income (LMI) category by 2022 across Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities which requires a capital of $1 trillion.
AVFM is part of Wadhawan Global Capital, a financial services conglomerate, with Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) as the flagship entity.
“AVFM’s Affordable Housing Fund leverages our entire group’s leadership in the LMI lending segment and applies that to investments in affordable housing. I am very proud that a prestigious institution from Qatar has invested in this fund through Arthveda,” said Kapil Wadhawan, chairman and managing director of DHFL and ArthVeda.
According to AVFM, the great push by India to make affordable housing a centrepiece of the country’s growth agenda will trigger more foreign investments into this sector.
The positive FDI policy changes that have happened in this segment will also continue to give a boost to inward investments, it added in a statement.
Investments into the AVFM fund were raised in collaboration with the Dubai-based CI Holding Global, founded and run by Omar Farooqui, the statement said.
