Qatar insurance scheme to reward good drivers

A new Pay-How-You-Drive insurance model has been unveiled in Qatar, with its backers saying it would boost road safety by rewarding law-abiding motorists with discounts on premiums.

Under an agreement between the Qatar Mobility Innovations Centre (QMIC) and Qatar Insurance Company (QIC) the smart driver pilot project will be the-first-of-its-kind in the region, The Peninsula newspaper reported.

However, the partnership is part of a bigger plan to introduce new insurance products to reward law-abiding motorists by using an intelligent traffic system, the report said.

Adnan Abu Dayya, executive director and CEO at QMIC, said under the pilot project, Masarak Telematics devices will be installed in the vehicles of 40 QIC volunteers to collect data assessing driver’s performance on the road.

“The information will be translated into an index to prepare the driver’s scorecard, which will help decide the degree of incentives and insurance premium for a vehicle,” he said.

Vehicles participating in the pilot will be equipped with Masarak’s Telematics devices to collect data to evaluate key driving habits of motorists, including harsh acceleration and deceleration, over-speeding and distance driven.

The data will then be used by the MasarakiFleet cloud-based system to compute the driver scorecard to compare and rank drivers.

Ali Saleh Al Fadala, senior deputy group president and CEO, QIC, said the partnership was a key step to making a significant positive difference in road safety and driving behaviour.