Qatar insurance scheme to reward good drivers

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
The Pay-How-You-Drive scheme will mean law-abiding motorists with receive discounts on premiums
A new Pay-How-You-Drive insurance model has been unveiled in Qatar, with its backers saying it would boost road safety by rewarding law-abiding motorists with discounts on premiums.
Under an agreement between the Qatar Mobility Innovations Centre (QMIC) and Qatar Insurance Company (QIC) the smart driver pilot project will be the-first-of-its-kind in the region, The Peninsula newspaper reported.
However, the partnership is part of a bigger plan to introduce new insurance products to reward law-abiding motorists by using an intelligent traffic system, the report said.
Adnan Abu Dayya, executive director and CEO at QMIC, said under the pilot project, Masarak Telematics devices will be installed in the vehicles of 40 QIC volunteers to collect data assessing driver’s performance on the road.
“The information will be translated into an index to prepare the driver’s scorecard, which will help decide the degree of incentives and insurance premium for a vehicle,” he said.
Vehicles participating in the pilot will be equipped with Masarak’s Telematics devices to collect data to evaluate key driving habits of motorists, including harsh acceleration and deceleration, over-speeding and distance driven.
The data will then be used by the MasarakiFleet cloud-based system to compute the driver scorecard to compare and rank drivers.
Ali Saleh Al Fadala, senior deputy group president and CEO, QIC, said the partnership was a key step to making a significant positive difference in road safety and driving behaviour.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules