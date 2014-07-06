Qatar issues list of Ramadan safety tips

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has issued a series of Ramadan safety tips to aid families during the holy month.

The suggestions, which cover driving and food preparation, were issued through the ministry’s official Facebook page.

The tips include:

- Safeguard against food poisoning. Before eating something, make sure there are no changes in the food’s smell, colour or texture. Ensure food is stored in the refrigerator, or in closed containers. Dine only at places where food is served in a neat and clean environment.

- Follow kitchen safety protocols. In the event of a grease fire, avoid pouring water into a pan full of oil, which would only exacerbate the blaze. Put out the burning pan by covering it with a heavy lid or blanket. If a fire breaks out in a garbage can, put it out by covering it with a damp cloth. Ensure that you have a working fire extinguisher in the home. Keep kids away from hot and burning materials, as well as electrical outlets. And avoid cooking while wearing flowing dresses.

- Deal with gas leaks properly. If you smell a leak, immediately open all doors and windows to help dissipate the gas. Don’t turn on the exhaust fan for ventilation or switch on the lights, because that may ignite the flammable gas. Finally, never use a match near a gas tank that is leaking.

With regards driving, the following were suggested:

- Don’t rush when the sun is going down. It’s no secret that Qatar’s roads can downright dangerous at sunset, when people are hurrying to break their fasts. If you need to be somewhere around 6:30pm, leave earlier to reach your destination on time.

- Keep an eye out for children. Designate specific play areas for kids. Make sure they don’t play in alleys around residential areas at nighttime to avoid any traffic accidents.

- Be considerate. Don’t double park other vehicles, especially during prayer times or iftar gatherings.

- Plan ahead. Try to finish Eid shopping early to avoid the rush that happens during the end of Ramadan, when traffic increases and parking is hard to find.

- Walk safely. Pedestrians are advised to look both ways before crossing the road to ensure no cars are approaching, especially during peak traffic times. Use designated crossing areas to ensure safety.