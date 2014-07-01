Qatar mulls name and shame rules for dodgy eateries

Government looking to publish names in local newspapers as well as on its website

By Beatrice Thomas
  • Tuesday, 1 July 2014 2:09 PM

Qatar is considering naming and shaming eateries which flout local health laws by publishing their names in local newspapers, it was reported.

Under Qatar’s recently updated food law, the Ministry of Municipality and Urban Planning (MMUP) said it was allowed to name and shame eateries on its website, Doha News reported.

However, many residents had complained that the list was difficult to find and excluded non-Arabic speakers.

A MMUP spokesman said changes were being considered, with The Peninsula reporting that MMUP spokesman Umer Al Yafei acknowledged that the ministry was restricted in how it could share the names of offenders.

It said media outlets were welcome to disseminate the information based on what was published on Baladiya’s official site.

Qatar’s food law was tightened earlier this year to include tougher penalties for those who violate safety regulations.

Under the new laws, up to a year in jail and fines of up to QR15,000 ($4,120) can be levied against anyone found selling expired food or food that is unsuitable or harmful for human consumption.

Posted by: Alex Sunday, 6 July 2014 9:08 AM[UAE] - belgium

Qatar should name and shame itself for killing thousands.
I don't think any country has a worse image than Qatar. Now they can brag about being #1 in something.

