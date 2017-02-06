Qatar Petroleum CEO eyes growth, seeks international projects

Saad al-Kaabi says state-owned energy giant aims to expand its liquefied natural gas assets abroad

By Reuters
  • Monday, 6 February 2017 3:26 PM
Saad Al Kaabi, President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum. (Karim Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images)

State-owned energy giant Qatar Petroleum aims to expand its liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets abroad, increasing its reserves and production capacity, chief executive Saad al-Kaabi said on Monday.

"You will see us going internationally with some of the partners we have in Qatar, this year and next year...We are in growth mode," Kaabi told reporters at the company's headquarters in Doha.

"We will continue to be in growth mode for a while. Some (growth) will be national but the majority will be international."

Kaabi also said supplies of LNG from the United States were not a threat to business and that his company was interested in exploring in the area of Cyprus.

