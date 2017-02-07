Qatar Petroleum joins consortium to develop Pakistan LNG project

State-owned energy company joins major US, European and Japanese companies for import project

By Reuters
  • Tuesday, 7 February 2017 4:09 PM
Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum. (Karim Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images)

Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum. (Karim Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images)

State-owned energy company Qatar Petroleum (QP) has joined an international consortium of major US, European and Japanese energy companies to develop a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import project in Pakistan.

The consortium, which includes US ExxonMobil, France's Total, Japan's Mitsubishi, and Norway's Hoegh , will develop a project that includes a floating storage and regasification Unit, a jetty and a pipeline to shore to provide natural gas supply to Pakistan, QP said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Forming this consortium... represents a significant milestone that complements Pakistan’s successful effort to meet the growing demand for clean-burning natural gas in this important market," QP Chief Executive Saad Sherida al-Kaabi said in the statement.

Related:

Stories

Qatar Petroleum CEO eyes growth, seeks international projects

Qatargas inks major LNG supply deal with Pakistan for 20 years

Qatar and Pakistan sign '$16 billion' gas deal

Kuwait to develop Pakistan oil fields

India's energy muscle helps Petronet get better Qatar gas deal

Pakistan minister says close to agreeing price for Qatar LNG deal

Companies

Qatar Petroleum

Also in Energy

Iran, Oman change gas export pipeline route to avoid UAE

Saudi Aramco preparing domestic sukuk issue

Also in Qatar

Qatar committed to Volkswagen, says board representative

Pressure on Qatar finances easing but austerity still needed

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

The upstream movement: Oil producers must invest to avoid another crisis

While oil producers continue to debate a reduction in output...

Saudi's Naimi's battles against Western 'greed' shine light on Aramco IPO

Saudi's Naimi's battles against Western 'greed' shine light on Aramco IPO

Former minister releases memoirs 'Out of the Desert'; reveals...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
  • 6
    Countdown to VAT: are Gulf businesses ready?

    As yet with less then a year to go there has still not been any detail released on how it will be applied, which supplies will be exempt, which supplies... more

    Monday, 6 February 2017 9:24 AM - Hansol
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking