Qatar Petroleum joins consortium to develop Pakistan LNG project

State-owned energy company Qatar Petroleum (QP) has joined an international consortium of major US, European and Japanese energy companies to develop a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import project in Pakistan.

The consortium, which includes US ExxonMobil, France's Total, Japan's Mitsubishi, and Norway's Hoegh , will develop a project that includes a floating storage and regasification Unit, a jetty and a pipeline to shore to provide natural gas supply to Pakistan, QP said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Forming this consortium... represents a significant milestone that complements Pakistan’s successful effort to meet the growing demand for clean-burning natural gas in this important market," QP Chief Executive Saad Sherida al-Kaabi said in the statement.