Qatar resorts in talks for artificial reefs

Los Angeles company says its negotiating to create reefs in Qatar similar to its project in Dubai

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Wednesday, 9 July 2014 2:03 PM
Qatari resorts are planning to create artificial reef sites that look like ancient “lost cities”, Gulf Times has reported.

Los Angeles-based Reef Worlds told the newspaper it was in discussions with two Qatari resorts to restore regional reef habitat off the coast in a bid to create a diving and snorkelling attraction.

The company is focused on creating reefs for tourism benefit, according to its website. It already is designing in Dubai what it hopes will be the world's largest sustainable underwater tourism site.

Copying its promotional material for Dubai, Reef Worlds director of development Dave Taylor said: “Qatar has a unique tourism problem that we address. When one considers the 350 miles of coastlines surrounding Qatar, scuba diving and underwater exploration is not on the Top Ten list, and yet it is almost everywhere else in the world. We want Qatar to be on the global tourism stage.”

The company has stated plans to develop reefs in conjunction with waterfront resort developers from the Gulf to South East Asia in places where tourism and regional habitat could benefit from such investment.

Qatar Tourism Authority chairman Issa bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi told Arabian Business in May he intended to develop much of the country’s vast coast line, which presently is barely touched.

