Qatar's air-conditioned World Cup stadium is ready

About 500 jet nozzles will blast out cold air, keeping temperatures at about 23 degrees Celsius for fans.

By AFP
  • Friday, 19 May 2017 11:57 AM
Construction work continues on Khalifa International Stadium ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar on December 30, 2015 in Doha, Qatar. (Getty Images)

With about 2,000 days until the Qatar World Cup kicks-off, the Gulf state will officially unveil the tournament's first completed venue on Friday.

The Khalifa International Stadium -- complete with the much-talked-about cooling technology that was central to Qatar's controversial bid for the World Cup -- will host the country's biggest domestic cup competition, The Emir Cup final.

On the pitch it will be a battle between arguably the country's biggest teams -- Al Sadd, skippered by Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez, who called the stadium "fantastic" on a tour Thursday, and Al Rayyan.

But off the pitch, the stadium will provide a solid example of Qatar's progress for the World Cup, a mere 2012 days before the tournament kicks-off.

"I think it is a source of immense joy and pride," Nasser Al-Khater, a senior figure at World Cup organising body, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, told AFP.

"It's a stadium dear to our hearts, Khalifa Stadium, so we're happy that it's the first stadium to be completed.

"It's real, it shows you the progress you've been working hard on is actually coming to reality.

"And you can see it and you can feel it, it's tangible. It's a thrill."

The stadium was first built in 1976 and has just gone through its second refurbishment.

It will house 40,000 fans during the World Cup, hosting matches played up to the quarter-final stage.

Significantly, it will also host the 2019 World Athletics Championships.

As part of its revamp, Khalifa includes technology that will provide air-conditioning for fans.

About 500 jet nozzles will blast out cold air, keeping temperatures at about 23 degrees Celsius (73 degrees Fahrenheit), for fans.

Chilled water is piped to the stadium from a cooling centre about one kilometre from the stadium, then once it arrives, cold air is pushed into the stadium.

The man responsible for the system, Qatar University's Dr Saud Ghani, said he believed Khalifa represented a world-first.

"There isn't on earth, one open air, air-conditioned stadium," he said.

Dr Ghani said the system at Khalifa would use up to 40 per cent less energy than other cooling methods

Ironically, it may not be used to regulate temperatures for fans during the 2022 World Cup after FIFA decided to move the tournament to Qatar's winter in November and December.

