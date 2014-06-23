Qatar's Al Jaber wins Lusail City infrastructure contract

Lusail Real Estate Development Co awards deal for Seef Lusail North and Waterfront Commercial districts of mega project

By Gavin Gibbon
  • Monday, 23 June 2014 3:32 PM

The Lusail Real Estate Development Company (LREDC) has awarded Al Jaber Engineering a contract to construct the infrastructure of the Seef Lusail North and Waterfront Commercial districts of Lusail City.

The package involves the development of the entire infrastructure for that area which includes streets, pavements and lighting systems.

In addition to work for sewage and storm networks, and all portable water and irrigation systems, the agreement will also see Al Jaber Engineering develop and connect all power grids and telecommunications networks, as well as the central water, gas, district cooling, and waste management networks.

With work already underway, construction is expected to finish in October 2015.

Commenting on the contracted work Engineer Essa Mohammed Ali Kaldari, chief executive officer of LREDC, said: "Lusail endeavours to work with the local contractors who adhere to the highest safety and quality standards within the construction industry. Therefore we chose Al Jaber Engineering due to its commendable reputation, extensive expertise, and previous delivery."

Lusail City extends over an area of 38km and comprises four islands and 19 multi-purpose quarters. The city will also include 22 hotels and is set to house 20,0000 inhabitants and 170,000 employees.

Osama Hadeed, chief executive officer of Al Jaber Engineering, added: "We are delighted to have been awarded this contract as it enables us to contribute to the construction of Lusail, the city of the future.

"Established in 1995, Al Jaber Engineering remains a specialist in engineering, infrastructure, heavy industry and electromechanical works. Additionally, having been awarded several ISO certificates, Al Jaber will once again demonstrate, through this contract, its commitment to the highest international and environmental standards."

