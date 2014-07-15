Qatar's bourse suspends Masraf Al Rayan shares over disclosure

Islamic lender said on Sunday it had agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in Seef Lusail Real Estate Development Co

By Reuters
  • Tuesday, 15 July 2014 12:35 PM

Qatar Exchange has suspended trading in the shares of Islamic bank Masraf Al Rayan until the lender discloses more information about the sale of its stake in a real estate company, the bourse said on Tuesday.

Masraf Al Rayan, whose shares dominate local trading turnover, said on Sunday it had agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in Seef Lusail Real Estate Development Co to the real estate arm of the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund.

The lender did not disclose the sale price or other details. The bourse did not say what particular information it wanted the bank to provide.

Related:

Stories

Qatar sells $442m shares in London Stock Exchange

Mideast funds become more cautious on equities – survey

Qatar to raise foreign ownership cap to 49%

Qatar bourse mulls foreign brokerage firms

Qatar bourse falls amidst World Cup bribery claims

Qatar's stock market surges to record high

Companies

Masraf Al Rayan

Market Performance

Masraf Al Rayan
37.85
0.25 0.66 (%)
Enlarge graph

Also in Stocks

Saudi stock exchange to trade government debt

Saudi stocks slide in early trade after gov't cutback plans

Also in Qatar

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Qatar tests cooled helmets to help construction workers beat heat

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Danger zone: what would the wider impact of a slowdown in China have on the Gulf?

Danger zone: what would the wider impact of a slowdown in China have on the Gulf?

Last week’s stock market crash in China sent shockwaves through...

2
Blood on the bourse floor

Blood on the bourse floor

Arabtec’s share price collapse was the catalyst for a huge sell...

Taking stock

Taking stock

Gulf stock markets have seen a dearth of IPOs since the global...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking