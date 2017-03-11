Qatar's cooled helmets 'to revolutionise construction sector'

Qatar University professor sees worldwide interest in solar-powered helmets developed for Qatar 2022 workers

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 11 March 2017 2:47 AM

A solar-powered cooled helmet designed and developed in Qatar has attracted global interest, with interest from as far afield as South Korea, Spain and Mexico.

The helmet developed by Qatar University, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy and Aspire Zone can reduce the skin temperature of construction workers by up to ten degrees centigrade.   

“There is a global demand, because there is a worldwide need for such technology. The safety of workers in hot climates is something that is a priority in countries across the world, and it is very rewarding to see that the research we have conducted here in Qatar can fulfil a global need,” said Dr Saud Abdul-Aziz Abdul-Ghani, Professor at the College of Engineering at Qatar University.

“We have had interest from Spain, from a company specialised in kit for the protection of workers, and another from Holland. We’ve seen that locally in Qatar a lot of companies have approached us, in the region as well as there was interest from the UAE in the oil and gas sector, where they were looking to combat heat stress for workers and wanted to make them work in safer conditions,” he added. 

The first batch of the helmets will be issued to workers on construction sites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar this summer.

He said a construction company from South Korea also wants to to trial the helmet while contact has also been made from companies in Egypt, India and Mexico.

“I believe this could revolutionise the industry globally, and change the way in which construction work in hot climates is conducted. This is already proving to be a legacy of 2022, because the impulse of the tournament is helping to drive innovation forward in the region,” the professor added.

This type of body-based cooling technology has been used before in US sports for training purposes in hot states, but this is the first time the concept has been adapted for the construction sector.

Related:

Stories

Qatar tests cooled helmets to help construction workers beat heat

British worker dies during construction of Qatar 2022 stadium

New film offers insight into lives of Qatar 2022 labourers

Qatar 2022 stadium installs first modular seating

Galleries
FIFA boss Gianni Infantino visits Doha ahead of World Cup 2022

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino visits Doha ahead of World Cup 2022

In Pictures: 2022 FIFA Qatar Khalifa Stadium, Doha

In Pictures: 2022 FIFA Qatar Khalifa Stadium, Doha

Topics

Qatar 2022

Also in Technology

UK, Gulf scientists win $3.4m funds for key research

Nigerian regulators push for deal in Etisalat debt talks

Also in Qatar

Qatar aims to generate $17.8bn tourism receipts a year by 2030

The world's best business class? Qatar Airways launches futuristic QSuite with double bed

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Inside Google's brave new world

Inside Google's brave new world

The $500bn technology giant is extending its reach into hardware...

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

The smarter technology gets the more opportunities there are...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking