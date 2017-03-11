Qatar's cooled helmets 'to revolutionise construction sector'

A solar-powered cooled helmet designed and developed in Qatar has attracted global interest, with interest from as far afield as South Korea, Spain and Mexico.

The helmet developed by Qatar University, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy and Aspire Zone can reduce the skin temperature of construction workers by up to ten degrees centigrade.

“There is a global demand, because there is a worldwide need for such technology. The safety of workers in hot climates is something that is a priority in countries across the world, and it is very rewarding to see that the research we have conducted here in Qatar can fulfil a global need,” said Dr Saud Abdul-Aziz Abdul-Ghani, Professor at the College of Engineering at Qatar University.

“We have had interest from Spain, from a company specialised in kit for the protection of workers, and another from Holland. We’ve seen that locally in Qatar a lot of companies have approached us, in the region as well as there was interest from the UAE in the oil and gas sector, where they were looking to combat heat stress for workers and wanted to make them work in safer conditions,” he added.

The first batch of the helmets will be issued to workers on construction sites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar this summer.

He said a construction company from South Korea also wants to to trial the helmet while contact has also been made from companies in Egypt, India and Mexico.

“I believe this could revolutionise the industry globally, and change the way in which construction work in hot climates is conducted. This is already proving to be a legacy of 2022, because the impulse of the tournament is helping to drive innovation forward in the region,” the professor added.

This type of body-based cooling technology has been used before in US sports for training purposes in hot states, but this is the first time the concept has been adapted for the construction sector.