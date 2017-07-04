Qatar's deadline to meet Saudi-led demands 'won't be extended'

Qatar submitted its response to the coalition’s 13 demands on Monday, but no details have emerged

By Bloomberg
  • Tuesday, 4 July 2017 2:04 PM
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Qatar’s July 5 deadline to comply with a Saudi-led bloc’s conditions for ending the month-long Gulf crisis won’t be extended, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said.

Qatar submitted its response to the coalition’s 13 demands on Monday, but no details have emerged. Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said at a news conference later in the day that the coalition will study the reply carefully before responding.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic and transport links with Qatar last month on the ground it supports terrorism and meddles in their internal affairs. Qatar denies the charges and has said the demands were deliberately made so steep that they would be rejected.

The conditions include cutting ties with the Muslim Brotherhood, scaling back ties with Iran, shutting the Al Jazeera television station and ending Turkey’s military presence in Qatar.

The deadline was initially set for July 3 but was extended by 48 hours at the request of Kuwait, which is trying to mediate an end to the dispute.

Jubeir, striking a more conciliatory tone than he’s ordinarily taken during the crisis, said his country sees Qatar as a friendly nation that has made some progress, but not enough. Anwar Gargash, the UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs, said on Twitter that the region is at a “historical crossroads” and must either protect its unity or “go our separate ways.”

Related:

Stories

Under-pressure Qatar says to boost gas production 30%

Western construction firms said to plan Qatar exit strategy

UN tells Qatar to mend fences with Gulf neighbours

Qatar hands response to Saudi-led demands to Kuwait

Gulf foreign ministers to discuss Qatar crisis in Cairo

Qatar to respond to demands on Monday, following deadline extension

Qatar defiant as deadline nears to resolve Gulf rift

Videos

Video: Interview with UAE Minister Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi on Qatar

Video: Interview with UAE Minister Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi on Qatar

Companies

Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Saudi Arabia

Also in Politics & Economics

Saudi Arabia said to agree to Iran consulates during hajj

Dubai's next frontier: Latin America

Also in UAE

Saudia expects US laptop ban to be lifted by July 19

Video: When a Golf GTI raced a falcon in the UAE desert

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Dubai's next frontier: Latin America

Dubai's next frontier: Latin America

Latin America accounts for barely 3 percent of Dubai’s total...

GCC nationals in America: Experiencing the good and bad of life under Trump

GCC nationals in America: Experiencing the good and bad of life under Trump

From the distasteful rhetoric on the campaign trail, through...

The new VAT may make a fortune for criminals

The new VAT may make a fortune for criminals

Pressure will be on the UAE and the other GCC countries to make...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking