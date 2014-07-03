Qatar’s Enterprise Challenge grows

A new memorandum of understanding has been signed in Qatar to expand The Enterprise Challenge to include more of the emirate’s young people.

The three-year agreement, signed between Qatar’s Bedaya Centre for Entrepreneurship and SME Development and Qatar Shell, will mean the programme will now include universities and schools in Doha and the Northern Communities.

During this year’s edition, Bedaya Centre and Qatar Shell are targeting 700 students from nine universities and twelve schools from around Qatar, following the participation of 430 students last year.

The programme will run throughout October and November, with the universities’ finals taking place during the Global Entrepreneurship Week, from 17-23 November, and the winners being announced during November and December.

Raed Al Emadi, vice-chairman of Bedaya Centre and Silatech’s chief operations officer said: “The future of Qatar is enterprise, and a youth adept in business will help foster a thriving private sector and ensure its sustainability for future generations.

“Therefore, when we invest in young people through initiatives such as The Enterprise Challenge Qatar, we invest in Qatar’s future as a knowledge-based society.”

Sheikh Thani Al-Thani, deputy managing director of Qatar Shell, added: “At Qatar Shell, we recognise that cultivating entrepreneurship begins with investing in young minds.”

The Enterprise Challenge Qatar programme is delivered through a series of intensive mentoring sessions and workshops by around 100 volunteer mentors, half of which are Qataris, trained by Bedaya Centre and Qatar Shell.

The Enterprise Challenge was created by Mosaic, a UK-based not-for-profit organisation established by HRH the Prince of Wales in 2007, which offers a range of mentoring programmes aimed at fostering opportunities for young people.