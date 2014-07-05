Qatar’s first female investment bank boss appointed

Mira Hamad Abdullah Al Attiyah takes on top role at investment banking arm of the Gulf’s biggest lender

By Edward Attwood
  • Saturday, 5 July 2014 3:12 PM

Mira Hamad Abdullah Al Attiyah has been named as QNB Capital’s new CEO, the investment banking arm of Qatar National Bank (QNB) has said in a statement.

Al Attiyah is believed to be the first female head of an investment bank in Qatar.

She previously held the position of assistant undersecretary for trade at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, and has occupied several senior positions within the ministry and at the Supreme Council for Information and Communication Technology.

Al Attiyah joins a small group of women who run investment banks in the Gulf. These include Sarah Al Suhaimi, the chief executive of Saudi Arabia’s NCB Capital, and Nahed Taher, the founder and co-chief executive of Bahrain-based Gulf One Investment Bank.

In Kuwait, Maha Al Ghunaim is the chairwoman of Global Investment House, while Shaikha Al Bahar is the deputy CEO of retail lender National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), having previously been CEO of its Kuwait operations.

QNB is the Middle East’s largest bank, with assets worth $122bn by the end of 2013.

