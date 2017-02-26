Qatar's first FIFA World Cup stadium ready by mid-2017

|Home
Khalifa International Stadium to open in Q2 next year, says Nasser Al Khater
The redeveloped Khalifa International Stadium (KIS) is expected to open by the end of Q2 next year, according to a senior Qatar World Cup 2022 official.
Nasser Al Khater, assistant secretary-general of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy told Qatar TV that the plans are going ahead as scheduled that that the opening of KIS will be followed by two more by the end of 2018.
“We are moving as per our schedule to complete all projects related to the World Cup 2022 on time," he told the TV station.
“KIS will be the first stadium to be ready and will be opened by the end of second quarter of 2017. KIS will be followed by Al Khor and Al Wakrah stadiums that are slated to be completed by end of 2018. Al Rayan and Qatar Foundation stadiums will open in 2019 while the remaining stadiums will be also ready by the end of 2020."
Al Khater added that Al Rayyan and Qatar Foundation stadiums will open in 2019 while the remaining stadiums will also be ready by the end of 2020.
The final number of stadiums has yet to be confirmed, Al Khater said.
“Now we are focusing on eight stadiums that would host the world Cup 2022 but final decision regarding the number of stadiums will be taken in May this year,” he said.
