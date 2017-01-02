Qatar's fiscal deficit to decline in 2017, says QNB report

Budget will decrease by 38.9%, while capital spending is expected to increase

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 2 January 2017 2:04 PM

Qatar’s budget deficit is set to decline by 38.9 percent from $13bn (QR46.5bn) in 2016 to $7.8bn (QR28.4bn) in 2017 due to a rise in government revenues, according to an economic analysis by Qatar National Bank.

However, capital spending is expected to increase in 2017 and remain as the main driver of economic growth in the coming years, revealed The Peninsula Qatar.

The decision is aimed at supporting the state’s World Cup preparations and its intent on accelerating investment and infrastructure spending.

Revenues are expected to grow by 9.0 percent in 2017 compared to last year’s budget, while current expenditure is likely to decline by 6.6 percent.

Capital spending, which will surge by 3.2 percent, will be targeted at transportation and infrastructure (21.2 percent of total spending), health (12.3 percent) and education (10.4 percent).

Qatar’s Minister of Finance (MoF) said the government will agree to $13bn (QR46.1bn) worth of new contracts in 2017, which will focus on infrastructure, transportation and World Cup related projects.

Related:

Stories

Qatar's trade balance registers $2.6bn surplus in November

Qatar 'will continue to access global bond markets in 2017' – research

Qatar publishes 2017 budget, projects $7.8bn deficit

Qatar banks 'to see further profit squeezes in 2017'

MENA economies to record weakest growth since 2009 next year

Qatar's foreign trade surplus shrinks 34% in October

Qatar foreign reserves 'to cover year-plus of imports'

Galleries
In pictures: Qatar and Saudi Economic Forum

In pictures: Qatar and Saudi Economic Forum

Companies

Ministry of Finance - Qatar

Qatar National Bank - Qatar

Also in Politics & Economics

Saudi Arabia's Q3 GDP growth slows to lowest rate for over 3 years

Stable economy to drive 'more jobs' in UAE, says Monster.com

Also in Qatar

Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan to halt brokerage business

Qatari construction firm IHG receives approval for $138m IPO

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

Kuwait's anti-austerity lawmakers threaten reform plans

New lawmakers say they are determined to protect basic services...

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

Power to the people in Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia fights to control surging electricity demand...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking