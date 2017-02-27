Qatar's foreign trade surplus jumps 62% in January

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Gulf state's surplus rises to $3bn, according to Ministry of Development, Planning and Statistics data
Qatar's January trade surplus increased by 62.2 percent from a year earlier, according to data released by the country's Ministry of Development, Planning and Statistics.
The country's surplus rose to AED10.9 billion ($3 billion) in January from QR10.7 billion in December and up from QR6.7 billion in January 2016.
Qatar's December trade surplus, which increased 21.7 percent from a year earlier, was its only monthly rise in 2016.
Exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons climbed 13.7 percent to QR13.27 billion ($3.65 billion).
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast that Qatar's real GDP growth is expected to reach 3.4 percent in 2017 from about 2.7 percent in 2016 as the country effectively adjusts to the new reality of sustained lower energy prices.
In a research note, the IMF said the rise in 2017 growth reflects an expansion in the non-hydrocarbon sector due to World Cup-related spending and supported by added output from the new Barzan gas project.
This should have had jail time as well. They clearly put innocent lives in Danger. If anyone of us had done it we would have gone to jail. Complete disrespect... moreMonday, 27 February 2017 2:17 PM - salman
Sadly with China paying lip-service to green initiatives and Trump actively pursuing an anti-climate change agenda (and all of the $'s that will pump into... moreMonday, 27 February 2017 2:18 PM - Fentoni
As the article mentions work started on a slip road to make entry from the Ranches safer about 2 years ago but halted abruptly about a year ago and hasn... moreMonday, 27 February 2017 2:14 PM - JRH
Looking at the strategy being played out in Downtown and at Dubai Mall it looks like someone has already worked out that the game is up with regard US... moreWednesday, 22 February 2017 1:09 PM - MT3
This should have had jail time as well. They clearly put innocent lives in Danger. If anyone of us had done it we would have gone to jail. Complete disrespect... moreMonday, 27 February 2017 2:17 PM - salman
Just ponder over it for a moment; ethical leadership enhances the company’s reputation in the financial market and society at large. A solid reputation... moreThursday, 23 February 2017 8:44 AM - Kevin
Looking at the strategy being played out in Downtown and at Dubai Mall it looks like someone has already worked out that the game is up with regard US... moreWednesday, 22 February 2017 1:09 PM - MT3
I feel with VAT in place from 2018, retailers, SMEs will figure out ways of Tax-evasion as it happens in most of the developing economies unless authorities... moreTuesday, 14 February 2017 1:10 PM - Diya Pardasani
This should have had jail time as well. They clearly put innocent lives in Danger. If anyone of us had done it we would have gone to jail. Complete disrespect... moreMonday, 27 February 2017 2:17 PM - salman
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules