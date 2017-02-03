Qatar's foreign trade surplus shows first 2016 rise in December

Country's surplus rose by more than 21% to $2.9bn in December, its only monthly increase of last year

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 3 February 2017 1:28 AM

Qatar's December trade surplus increased 21.7 percent from a year earlier, its only monthly rise in 2016, according to official figures.

The country's surplus rose to AED10.7 billion ($2.9 billion) in December from QR9.7 billion in November and up from QR8.8 billion in December 2015.

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Development, Planning and Statistics, the increase was due to a sharp fall in imports in December.

The data also showed that exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons fell 6.6 percent to QR11.86 billion during the month.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast that Qatar's real GDP growth is expected to reach 3.4 percent in 2017 from about 2.7 percent in 2016 as the country effectively adjusts to the new reality of sustained lower energy prices.

In a research note, the IMF said the rise in 2017 growth reflects an expansion in the non-hydrocarbon sector due to World Cup-related spending and supported by added output from the new Barzan gas project.

It added that during 2017–18, the Gulf state will see further subsidy cuts, increase in public fees, a moderate recovery in global commodity prices and the implementation of a VAT which will drive inflation, which is expected to moderate back to low levels over the medium term.

Related:

Stories

Qatar's trade balance registers $2.6bn surplus in November

Qatar inflation rate falls to 2016 low in December

Qatar's fiscal deficit to decline in 2017, says QNB report

Qatar central bank sells $4.1bn in domestic bonds

Companies

Ministry of Finance - Qatar

Also in Politics & Economics

Bahrain criticised for restoring arrest powers to intelligence agency

Saudi finance minister says efficiency initiative so far saves $21bn

Also in Qatar

Qatar said to enforce new rules on expat driving licences

Qatar denies 'protection role' in Turkish coup

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Glad to see Obama go, Gulf Arabs expect Trump to counter Iran

Glad to see Obama go, Gulf Arabs expect Trump to counter Iran

Trump seen as a strong president who will shore up Washington...

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

It was the new bright spot for global investors, but widespread...

Markets cheer Saudi deficit-cutting but finances still hostage to oil

Markets cheer Saudi deficit-cutting but finances still hostage to oil

Cost of insuring against a Saudi sovereign debt default fell...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking