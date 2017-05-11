Qatar's Hamad Int'l sees 10% rise in Q1 passengers

Hamad International Airport (HIA), Qatar’s gateway to the world, handled a record 21,842 aircraft take-offs and landings and 177,325 tonnes of cargo in the month of March, making it the busiest month for aircraft movement and cargo handling yet.

HIA said in a statement that it served a total of 9,782,202 passengers from January to March, up 10 percent on the same time period in 2016.

January 2017 saw 3,534,528 passengers arriving, departing and transferring through HIA, 3,030,436 passengers in February and 3,217,238 passengers in March. The airport also handled 7.5 million units of baggage.

The first quarter of 2017 saw 62,913 aircraft movements at HIA, representing an 8 percent increase in aircraft take-offs and landings at the airport from January to March, compared to 58,288 movements during the same period last year.

HIA also handled a total of 469,725 tonnes of cargo in the first quarter of 2017, 20 percent more than the 389,950 tonnes of cargo handled in the first quarter of 2016.

Badr Mohammed Al Meer, chief operating officer at Hamad International Airport, said: “HIA has seen a phenomenal increase in cargo handling at our state-of-the-art cargo terminal. We have also seen a significant increase in aircraft movements due to the increased frequency of several of our patron airlines’ weekly flights from HIA as well as new airlines joining our network.”