Qatar's Hamad Int'l sees 10% rise in Q1 passengers

Qatar’s gateway to the world also says March was busiest month yet for cargo handling, aircraft movements

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 11 May 2017 2:46 PM

Hamad International Airport (HIA), Qatar’s gateway to the world, handled a record 21,842 aircraft take-offs and landings and 177,325 tonnes of cargo in the month of March, making it the busiest month for aircraft movement and cargo handling yet.

HIA said in a statement that it served a total of 9,782,202 passengers from January to March, up 10 percent on the same time period in 2016.

January 2017 saw 3,534,528 passengers arriving, departing and transferring through HIA, 3,030,436 passengers in February and 3,217,238 passengers in March. The airport also handled 7.5 million units of baggage.   

The first quarter of 2017 saw 62,913 aircraft movements at  HIA, representing an 8 percent increase in aircraft take-offs and landings at the airport from January to March, compared to 58,288 movements during the same period last year.

HIA also handled a total of 469,725 tonnes of cargo in the first quarter of 2017, 20 percent more than the 389,950 tonnes of cargo handled in the first quarter of 2016. 

Badr Mohammed Al Meer, chief operating officer at Hamad International Airport, said: “HIA has seen a phenomenal increase in cargo handling at our state-of-the-art cargo terminal. We have also seen a significant increase in aircraft movements due to the increased frequency of several of our patron airlines’ weekly flights from HIA as well as new airlines joining our network.”

Related:

Stories

Qatar airport ranked one of the best in the world: Skytrax

Hamad International Airport reports 'record' 37.3m passengers

Qatar Airways plans to fly triple daily to holiday hotspot

Qatar's Hamad International to boost capacity with major expansion plan

Galleries
In pictures: Seven of the world's coolest airports

In pictures: Seven of the world's coolest airports

Revealed: Top 10 busiest passenger airports in Middle East, 2015

Revealed: Top 10 busiest passenger airports in Middle East, 2015

Also in Transport

UAE to bring in new rules to regulate customised car market

Revealed: where Emirates makes its money around the world

Also in Qatar

Qatar seeks approval to boost stake in Deutsche Bank

Qatar Airways launches ninth route to Saudi Arabia

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
The cost of the US laptop ban

The cost of the US laptop ban

Aviation analysts and airline bosses are warning of significant...

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Couldn't a laptop with a bomb inside still pose a danger within...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking