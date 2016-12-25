Qatar's Nebras says buys 35.5% stake in Indonesia's PT Paiton Energy

Nebras' chief executive Khalid Jolo said in October the company planned to acquire the stake from France's Engie by the end of 2016

  Sunday, 25 December 2016 9:18 PM

Qatar's Nebras Power said on Sunday its subsidiary Nebras Power Netherland BV had completed the acquisition of a 35.5 percent stake in Indonesia's largest independent power producer, PT Paiton Energy.

PT Paiton Energy owns a 2,045 MW thermal power plant.

Nebras announced the acquisition in a bourse statement.

In October, Nebras' chief executive Khalid Jolo told Reuters the company planned to acquire the stake from France's Engie by the end of 2016.

