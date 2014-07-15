Qatar's state-run utility posts 4.4% fall in Q2 net profit

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Qatar Electricity and Water Co says it made a profit of $115m in the three months to June 30
Qatar Electricity and Water Co (QEWC), the Gulf state's monopoly utility firm, was in line with analyst estimates as it reported a 4.4 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday.
The state-run utility made a profit of QR417 million ($115 million) in the three months to June 30 compared to QR436 million in the prior-year period, Reuters calculated based on half-year figures published in a statement to Doha's bourse.
Three analysts polled by Reuters had forecast QEWC would make a quarterly profit of QR422.67 million.
The firm's profit for the first six months of the year rose to QR716 million from QR637 million a year earlier. It did not publish revenue figures.
|216.3
|0.2
|0.09 (%)
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules