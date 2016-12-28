Qatar's trade balance registers $2.6bn surplus in November

Qatar's November trade surplus shrank 8.0 percent from a year earlier hurt by low natural gas and oil prices, Ministry of Development, Planning and Statistics data showed. Exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons fell 12.2 percent to 11.64 billion riyals ($3.20 billion).

Qatar’s trade balance registered a surplus of $2.6b (QR9.6b) in November, representing an 8 percent drop from the same month in 2015 attributed to low oil and gas prices, Ministry of Development, Planning and Statistics data showed.

However, although the figure is lower year on year, it is 25 percent higher month on month, according to the statistics, published on Tuesday by state news agency QNA.

Total exports in November reached a total of $5.1 billion (QR18.7 billion), though the figure represents 10.1 percent decrease year-on-year and a 0.1 percent drop compared to October 2016.

Imports in November were also down 12.2 percent year on year to $2.4 billion (QR9b), a decline of 17.7 per cent compared to last month.

Meanwhile, exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons totalled approximately $3.1 billion (QR11.6 billion) in November, marking a decrease of 12.2 percent. However, petroleum oils and oils from bituminous minerals (with the exception of crude) increased by 4.5 percent to reach $250 million (QR0.9 billion), the figures showed.

In addition, Japan, South Korea and India proved to be the top countries for Qatar’s exports while Germany, USA and China represented the top countries for the Gulf state’s imports.