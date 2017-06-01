Qatar said to terminate contracts of over 600 school staff

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Ministry of Education reportedly sends list of nearly 650 teachers and admin staff whose services are no longer required
Qatar's Ministry of Education and Higher Education has announced plans for Qatarisation of academic and administrative jobs in independent schools from the next academic year.
According to a report in Arabic daily Al Sharq, the ministry sent a list of nearly 650 teachers and administrators whose services will be terminated on June 1.
Sources have also been quoted as saying there is a list of Qatari and expatriate staff to fill the vacant positions in time for the new school year.
School directors were reportedly surprised to receive the notice from the ministry, which also stated that schools must issue the end-of-service letters to their employees within a week of the decision.
While most schools on the list will lose between eight to 10 employees, others will lose up to 14 employees, including teachers, administrators, secretaries, and coordinators.
No wonder ,Emirates is becoming first choice of travellers around
the world, their focus on details & never ending quest for excellence is amazing... more
Brilliant! Love this idea. moreThursday, 1 June 2017 9:06 AM - MattJ
Once again, shooting themselves in the foot, so to speak. The US airlines continue on about the ME3 which is a shame... less tourism, less business. Soon... moreThursday, 1 June 2017 1:01 PM - MattJ
I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
Before Saudi Arabia's decision to move to unlimited production, analysts broadly thought break-even for shale was usd80. After the move, shale producers... moreTuesday, 30 May 2017 12:44 PM - Anastasios Dalgiannakis
The drivers should pay attention to driving and not their phones, social media is the problem, see it everyday, cars all over the road taking up 2 lanes... moreTuesday, 30 May 2017 9:07 AM - Good driver
Other than the high fees..hidden profits being made in the form of huge mark ups on text books, uniforms, shoes even...then there is fees for participation... moreSunday, 14 May 2017 11:17 AM - Joseph
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... moreFriday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules