Qatar says it faces hostile campaign, particularly in US media

Foreign minister speaks out a day after Gulf state accused hackers of attributing false remarks to the emir on state media

By AFP
  • Thursday, 25 May 2017 2:43 PM
Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani. (Getty Images)

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani. (Getty Images)

Qatar has been targeted by a hostile campaign, particularly in the US media, its foreign minister said, a day after the Gulf state accused hackers of attributing false remarks to the emir on state media.

"There is a hostile media campaign against the state of Qatar, which we will confront," Sheikh Mohammed al-Thani told reporters, adding that the campaign was "particularly in the United States".

"It is surprising that during the past five weeks, there were 13 opinion articles focused on Qatar" in US media, and that the day the Qatari state news agency QNA was "hacked, a conference on Qatar convened without us attending while the authors of those articles were there," he said.

"The hacking took place the same evening" as the conference, he said. "Is this a coincidence?"

The four-hour cyber attack after midnight Tuesday caused ripples across the Middle East because of the content of the stories, including remarks on "tensions" with the US administration, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and relations with Iran.

Qatar is a key US ally and home to Al-Udeid, the largest US airbase in the region, which houses around 10,000 troops.

Last month, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis visited Doha and met Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Related:

Stories

Saudi blocks Qatar news sites as 'hack' blamed for Iran comments

Qatar begins probe after hacking of state news agency

Al Jazeera Live website 'blocked in UAE'

Qatar says state news agency website hacked by 'unknown entity'

Hacked files suggest NSA monitored Dubai and Mideast banks

Galleries
In pictures: Hackers compete their skills at Seccon cyber security contest in Tokyo

In pictures: Hackers compete their skills at Seccon cyber security contest in Tokyo

Revealed: Worst passwords in 2016

Revealed: Worst passwords in 2016

Companies

Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar

Also in Politics & Economics

KSA is elected to the UN Women’s Rights Commission. Yes, you read that correctly

In pictures: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan visits Kazakhstan

Also in Qatar

Fair and open skies for US and Gulf carriers

GCC retail market will grow to $313bn by 2021

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Trump's Saudi embrace, Iran disdain upend Obama's vision

Trump's Saudi embrace, Iran disdain upend Obama's vision

Analysts say Trump's actions mark a stark departure from the...

WEF has a plan, but it is up to the Middle East to make it happen

WEF has a plan, but it is up to the Middle East to make it happen

Organisation knows what the GCC has to do to meet the challenges...

Saudi shake-up strengthens king's powerful son

Saudi shake-up strengthens king's powerful son

Royal decrees saw a number of allies of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking