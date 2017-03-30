Qatar seeks UK help to set up World Cup 2022 security unit

Gulf state inks deal to work with Britain to establish police unit to secure stadiums during tournament

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 30 March 2017 2:01 PM

Organisers of the Qatar World Cup 2022 have signed agreements with Britain to work with security authorities to set up a unit to secure stadiums during the tournament.

Two security agreements have been inked to take advantage of British security forces in establishing a national police unit, a statement said.

Hassan Al Thawadi, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy’s secretary general, said: "The great experience of the British security forces in securing stadiums and major events is no secret.

“Therefore, we are working with the British security authorities to take advantage of their experience in establishing a national police unit for the security of stadiums.”

He said Qatar is progressing rapidly with preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is continuing to look for long-term partners as it advances towards a legacy-orientated tournament of the future.

Addressing delegates at the Qatar-UK Business and Investment Forum, he said: “This tournament will accelerate change and assist the country in achieving its goals, whether that is infrastructure, economic development goals, or even social and human development goals which are part of the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

He added: “The approach we had is that we started with our legacy projects early on. So even when we talk about partnerships with companies, what we are looking for is not short-term partnerships.

“The opportunities that are related directly to the World Cup, or even the opportunities that our stakeholders are delivering in terms of infrastructure required for the World Cup, the approach has always been to look towards long-term partners.”

Related:

Stories

Qatar's cooled helmets 'to revolutionise construction sector'

Qatar's first FIFA World Cup stadium ready by mid-2017

Qatar 2022 stadium installs first modular seating

Qatar criticised by ILO for workers' conditions

Galleries
In Pictures: 2022 FIFA Qatar Khalifa Stadium, Doha

In Pictures: 2022 FIFA Qatar Khalifa Stadium, Doha

In pictures: Qatar Foundation Stadium

In pictures: Qatar Foundation Stadium

Topics

Qatar 2022

Companies

Federation Internationale de Football Association - FIFA

Also in Sport

In pictures: UAE national team coach Mahdi Ali resigns following Australia defeat

Abu Dhabi says 2017 F1 Grand Prix ticket prices frozen

Also in Qatar

Qatar Airways to launch laptop loan service after US ban

Qatar agrees to new $807m investment in Heathrow airport

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup weather concerns

Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup weather concerns

Competitors at a world cycling competition in Qatar may have...

Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy

Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy

Oil-rich Bahrain has been luring poor but talented young runners...

3
Meddling for medals: the politics of sport in the Gulf

Meddling for medals: the politics of sport in the Gulf

Kuwait’s recent re-suspension from the International Olympic...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking