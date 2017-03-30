Qatar seeks UK help to set up World Cup 2022 security unit

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Gulf state inks deal to work with Britain to establish police unit to secure stadiums during tournament
Organisers of the Qatar World Cup 2022 have signed agreements with Britain to work with security authorities to set up a unit to secure stadiums during the tournament.
Two security agreements have been inked to take advantage of British security forces in establishing a national police unit, a statement said.
Hassan Al Thawadi, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy’s secretary general, said: "The great experience of the British security forces in securing stadiums and major events is no secret.
“Therefore, we are working with the British security authorities to take advantage of their experience in establishing a national police unit for the security of stadiums.”
He said Qatar is progressing rapidly with preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is continuing to look for long-term partners as it advances towards a legacy-orientated tournament of the future.
Addressing delegates at the Qatar-UK Business and Investment Forum, he said: “This tournament will accelerate change and assist the country in achieving its goals, whether that is infrastructure, economic development goals, or even social and human development goals which are part of the Qatar National Vision 2030.”
He added: “The approach we had is that we started with our legacy projects early on. So even when we talk about partnerships with companies, what we are looking for is not short-term partnerships.
“The opportunities that are related directly to the World Cup, or even the opportunities that our stakeholders are delivering in terms of infrastructure required for the World Cup, the approach has always been to look towards long-term partners.”
I hope the old very poor customer service which has caused me to drop souq.com would not be carried over and amazon culture will rub off with the new company... moreThursday, 30 March 2017 8:14 AM - turk971
A very good idea but if the limit is 110kph why have the radar at 131kph? What ever happened to the zero tolerance that was previously announced? 10% tolerance... moreThursday, 30 March 2017 11:50 AM - Safe Driver
Used to shop through souq.com, poor customer service handling turned me off. I am still a fan of e-commerce but doing my business with other service providers... moreThursday, 30 March 2017 11:50 AM - turk971
"Ask not what Dubai can do for you, ask what you can do for Dubai" (with apologies to JFK) moreSunday, 26 March 2017 8:30 AM - Tony Gray
I hope the old very poor customer service which has caused me to drop souq.com would not be carried over and amazon culture will rub off with the new company... moreThursday, 30 March 2017 8:14 AM - turk971
This seems to be a bid purely for the sake of PR and free publicity. The whole world knew that Souq had already entered into exclusivity with Amazon, and... moreSunday, 26 March 2017 5:42 PM - Skeptic
"Ask not what Dubai can do for you, ask what you can do for Dubai" (with apologies to JFK) moreSunday, 26 March 2017 8:30 AM - Tony Gray
Yes right, banking services here are not up to levels of developed countries let alone telephone services, but great deal of effort is visible in improving... moreSunday, 26 March 2017 4:42 PM - Diya Pardasani
There are many tips, dos and donts to engage and motivate employees. Motivators must always match the bank’s ethics and values not fear factor, conspiracy... moreSunday, 19 March 2017 9:00 AM - Henryk
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules