Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Shop Qatar will start on January 7 with discounts on popular brands, a schedule of entertainment and comedy

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 23 December 2016 12:52 AM

Qatar is set to launch a new shopping festival in January, targeting regional visitors from the UAE, which forms the second largest source market for the country.

Under the slogan A Brand New Tradition, the first edition of Shop Qatar will start on January 7 with discounts on popular brands, cash prizes worth up to QR4 million, a schedule of entertainment featuring Cats the Broadway musical, live music concerts and 15 stand-up comedy acts. 

The festival, which will run until February 7, was announced by Qatar Tourism Authority (QTA) and festival partners including Mall of Qatar, Qatar Airways and Ezdan World.

Substantial growth was evident in the number of Emirati visitors to Qatar in the first three quarters of 2016, up 17 percent compared to the same period of 2016. Up to the end of November, Qatar received 109,983 visitors who are UAE nationals.    

A statement said that retail outlets around the country will be providing discounts of up to 50 percent on a range of consumer goods including clothes, electronics, cosmetics and accessories for men, women and children.

In addition to Mall of Qatar, which opened last week to become the largest shopping and entertainment hub in the nation, participating malls include Ezdan Mall, Hyatt Plaza, AlKhor Mall, Lagoona Mall, Gulf Mall, Landmark, Dar Al Salam Mall, The Gate and The Pearl-Qatar. 

Rashed Al Qurese, chief marketing and promotion officer at QTA, said: “Shop Qatar will shed light on this rich offering and celebrate it with Qatar’s residents and visitors.

“Based on the increases in visitor arrivals during the months that have coincided with other tourism festivals, we anticipate that a festival during the winter months has an even bigger chance of attracting visitors, due to the offering combined with Qatar’s great winter weather.

"Shop Qatar is also timed to fall within mid-year holidays for potential visitors in neighbouring countries, which are our largest source markets.” 

Organisers also confirmed that Shop Qatar will offer an array of entertainment including Cats, the longest-running show on Broadway, which will run from February 1-4 at Qatar National Convention Centre.

The Doha Comedy Festival will be returning with a line up of Khaliji, Arab, and international comedians.

