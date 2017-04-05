Qatar Sheikh said to use loan to fund Deutsche Bank stake

Sources say former Qatari PM Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabr Al Thani plans to participate in lender's rights offer

  • Wednesday, 5 April 2017 5:10 PM

One of Deutsche Bank’s key Qatari shareholders is using a margin loan of about $1 billion, backed by the company’s stock, to fund his participation in the lender’s rights offer, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bank of America Corp structured and agreed to finance the loan to former Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabr Al Thani, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

Hamad bin Jassim and the former emir of the country, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, have a combined stake of about 10 percent in Deutsche Bank, a level which they currently plan to maintain, the people said.

Representatives for Hamad bin Jassim’s office in Doha didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for Bank of America declined to comment.

Deutsche Bank is tapping investors to raise 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion) as part of a strategic overhaul under CEO John Cryan. Hamad bin Jassim first invested in the lender in 2014, injecting 1.75 billion euros through his investment vehicle Paramount Holdings Services Ltd.

In a margin loan, a borrower secures a loan by pledging an asset and typically agrees to hand over cash if the value of the collateral declines. The lender can usually sell some of the collateral if the borrower is unable to post cash. Banks compete for these deals because of the fees associated with structured financing.

Hamad bin Jassim is returning to dealmaking as a private investor after his roles as prime minister and head of sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority.

