Qatar should take opportunity to 'pull back', says UAE's envoy

Omar Saif Ghobash, the UAE’s ambassador to Russia, acknowledged that the evidence the UAE and its allies have produced against Qatar hasn’t convinced everyone.

The most alarming cases alleged are often dated, while the list includes anomalies, such as a Qatari journalist not obviously connected to terrorism.

Ghobash hinted that evidence of direct collusion between the Qatari royal family and US-designated terrorists might have been held back from the list to give the regime in Doha a chance to back down gracefully first.

“Maybe this is the Gulf way of saying: Turn around now, let’s pull back now, before that kind of information is produced,” said Ghobash, interviewed at a security conference hosted by the Centre for Policy Studies in London this week.

The current list already accuses a senior member of the Qatari royal family’s council and former interior minister, Abdullah bin Khalid Al Thani, of harbouring al-Qaeda’s Khalid Sheikh Mohammed in the 1990s. According to the 9/11 Commission Report, “KSM” went on to mastermind the 2011 attacks on the US.

Qatar claims to have cracked down on the funding and facilitation of al-Qaeda in recent years.