Qatar should take opportunity to 'pull back', says UAE's envoy

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
UAE’s ambassador to the UK hinted that evidence has been held back to give the regime in Doha a chance to back down gracefully first
Omar Saif Ghobash, the UAE’s ambassador to Russia, acknowledged that the evidence the UAE and its allies have produced against Qatar hasn’t convinced everyone.
The most alarming cases alleged are often dated, while the list includes anomalies, such as a Qatari journalist not obviously connected to terrorism.
Ghobash hinted that evidence of direct collusion between the Qatari royal family and US-designated terrorists might have been held back from the list to give the regime in Doha a chance to back down gracefully first.
“Maybe this is the Gulf way of saying: Turn around now, let’s pull back now, before that kind of information is produced,” said Ghobash, interviewed at a security conference hosted by the Centre for Policy Studies in London this week.
The current list already accuses a senior member of the Qatari royal family’s council and former interior minister, Abdullah bin Khalid Al Thani, of harbouring al-Qaeda’s Khalid Sheikh Mohammed in the 1990s. According to the 9/11 Commission Report, “KSM” went on to mastermind the 2011 attacks on the US.
Qatar claims to have cracked down on the funding and facilitation of al-Qaeda in recent years.
I will buy a property in Dubai only when I see Ijaza Cafe, currently located on Jumeira beach road, has opened a branch at the Burj.. Everything remains... moreThursday, 29 June 2017 12:52 PM - Patrick
If it falls on a Friday, how is it a 3 day holiday? Isn't it a 2 day holiday since Friday is already by default a holiday?
Also, why is this... more
It's no surprise that the cost of education here is just as high as you would spend on an ivy league degree. What we pay annually would easily add up to... moreTuesday, 27 June 2017 9:07 AM - Vivek
Mabrouk hayati moreWednesday, 28 June 2017 9:04 AM - Patrick
I will buy a property in Dubai only when I see Ijaza Cafe, currently located on Jumeira beach road, has opened a branch at the Burj.. Everything remains... moreThursday, 29 June 2017 12:52 PM - Patrick
It's no surprise that the cost of education here is just as high as you would spend on an ivy league degree. What we pay annually would easily add up to... moreTuesday, 27 June 2017 9:07 AM - Vivek
The statistics speak for themselves, most accidents in the UAE involve a South Asian and follow the same equation on how you choose a good doctor, it's... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Mariam
Mabrouk hayati moreWednesday, 28 June 2017 9:04 AM - Patrick
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules