Qatar speed camera fines up 13%

The number motorists nabbed by speed cameras jumped by 13.3 percent in Qatar last month, news figures show.

The Ministry of Development Planning & Statistics data, published in the Qatar Monthly Statistics, showed in May, 87,123 radar violations were registered compared to 76,884 in April, Gulf Times reported.

However, the total number of traffic violations in the country saw a 1.6 percent fall in May – to 158,300 from 160,955 in April.

In a breakdown of violations, “breaking traffic signals” were responsible for 2,196 offences in May, up 8.7 percent, while not following traffic signs was down 36.5 percent to 10,852.

The ministry said there were 421 traffic incidents recorded in May, of which 19 led to fatalities. This compared to 13 fatalities in April.

The number of vehicles registered in Qatar stood at 8,761, of which 5,238 were private vehicles.

According to the ministry, a total 8,144 driving licences were issued in Qatar in May, of which 492 were for Qataris and 7,652 for non-Qataris.