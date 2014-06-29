Qatar speed camera fines up 13%

Figures show 87,123 radar violations were registered in Gulf state in May

By Beatrice Thomas
  • Sunday, 29 June 2014 1:56 PM
(Photo for illustrative purpose only)

(Photo for illustrative purpose only)

The number motorists nabbed by speed cameras jumped by 13.3 percent in Qatar last month, news figures show.

The Ministry of Development Planning & Statistics data, published in the Qatar Monthly Statistics, showed in May, 87,123 radar violations were registered compared to 76,884 in April, Gulf Times reported.

However, the total number of traffic violations in the country saw a 1.6 percent fall in May – to 158,300 from 160,955 in April.

In a breakdown of violations, “breaking traffic signals” were responsible for 2,196 offences in May, up 8.7 percent, while not following traffic signs was down 36.5 percent to 10,852.

The ministry said there were 421 traffic incidents recorded in May, of which 19 led to fatalities. This compared to 13 fatalities in April.

The number of vehicles registered in Qatar stood at 8,761, of which 5,238 were private vehicles.

According to the ministry, a total 8,144 driving licences were issued in Qatar in May, of which 492 were for Qataris and 7,652 for non-Qataris.

Related:

Stories

Qatar insurance scheme to reward good drivers

France wins Qatar $2.72bn tram deal, discusses Rafale jets

Qatar taxi fleet to grow by over 133% in time for World Cup

Doha Metro to be ticket-less, says Qatar Rail exec

Doha Metro will be better than Dubai: rail exec

Also in Transport

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

UAE's Etihad inks codeshare deal with Montenegro Airlines

Also in Qatar

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Qatar tests cooled helmets to help construction workers beat heat

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

3
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking